Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sugar prices declined from August peaks, now showing stability.

The government has introduced fresh curbs on sugar dealers as the new 2026-27 sugar season gets underway, with tighter limits on both the quantity they can hold and the period for which stocks can be retained.

The Food Ministry said dealers will now have to sell or move their sugar stocks within 15 days of receipt, against the earlier 30-day limit. Their maximum holding has also been fixed at 1,000 quintal, reported The Financial Express.

The revised rules will apply from October 15 to November 30.

Why The Government Tightened Sugar Stock Rules

The latest move comes at a time when the government is closely monitoring sugar availability and prices during the festive period.

The Food Ministry said the revised norms are intended to prevent hoarding, discourage speculative trading and check the accumulation of stocks by dealers.

The government had already reduced the dealer stockholding limit from 4,000 quintal to 2,000 quintal a month earlier. The latest order cuts the permissible inventory further to 1,000 quintal and halves the holding period.

The new norms will not apply to Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, and Assam, according to the ministry.

Also Read : Trump Says Tariffs Are Bringing Manufacturing And Factories Back To US, 60,000 Jobs Added

Sugar Mills Start New Season With Lower Stocks

The stock restrictions come against a backdrop of relatively low opening inventories at sugar mills.

Industry sources said mills entered the 2026-27 sugar season with around 3.75 million tonnes (MT) of opening stock, the lowest level in more than a decade. Lower production has contributed to the reduced availability.

These opening stocks are particularly relevant for supplies during October and November, when the new sugarcane crushing season is yet to fully gather pace. Crushing generally begins towards the end of October.

The Food Ministry has already asked mills to start crushing based on the agro-climatic conditions in their respective regions.

Sugar Prices Have Come Down From August High

Despite concerns around opening inventories, sugar prices have eased from their August peak.

The Food Ministry said average retail sugar prices have fallen 15 per cent from their August peak, when prices had crossed Rs 65 per kg. Ex-mill prices have declined 28 per cent and remained stable over the last three weeks, it said.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs' price monitoring cell, the average retail price stood at Rs 55.62 per kg on Thursday. This was 20 per cent higher than a year earlier, but represented an 11 per cent month-on-month decline.

Industry bodies have also reported a fall in prices. The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) said last week that ex-mill prices had dropped 30 per cent over the previous month to Rs 4,450 per quintal.

Retail prices, according to the two organisations, had declined 11-12 per cent to around Rs 57.5 per kg.

Production Down, Consumption Edges Higher

The supply situation is also reflected in the longer-term production numbers.

Industry estimates show sugar production fell 27 per cent to around 28.1 MT in the 2025-26 season, from 35.8 MT in 2021-22.

At the same time, consumption has edged up. It rose marginally to 28.7 MT from 27.3 MT over the last five seasons, according to industry estimates.

Also Read : Taking Multiple Loans? 5 Credit Management Tips To Keep Your CIBIL Score Healthy

Duty-Free Imports And Export Curbs

The government has also taken steps to augment domestic sugar supplies.

In August, it permitted duty-free imports of 1 MT of raw sugar, the first such move in a decade. The measure was accompanied by a broader crackdown on hoarding and restrictions on inventories held by bulk industries.

Earlier, in May, the government imposed a sugar export ban valid until September 30. The report said the restriction on shipments is likely to continue.

The latest dealer stockholding rules form part of these broader measures as the government seeks to manage sugar availability during the early months of the new season.