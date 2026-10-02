Trump Says Tariffs Are Bringing Manufacturing And Factories Back To US, 60,000 Jobs Added

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump linked tariff policies to 1,000 new Peterbilt jobs.

He cited manufacturing job growth and record high US exports.

Regulatory rollback reduces truck costs by an estimated $6,000 each.

US President Donald Trump has pointed to developments in the American heavy truck industry as evidence of what he described as a broader revival in domestic manufacturing, linking factory expansion and new hiring to his administration's tariff policies.

Speaking in Texas, Trump highlighted production and employment at the truck manufacturer’s facility while also pointing to changes to environmental regulations governing heavy trucks, reported IANS.

1,000 New Jobs After Tariff Changes

The company itself also highlighted the impact of the administration's trade measures during Trump's visit.

Peterbilt events manager Sarah Renshaw told the President that the tariffs had enabled the company to expand production and increase its workforce.

“Mr. President, because of your tariffs, we have been able to hire -- increase production and hire 1,000 employees,” Renshaw said.

PACCAR CEO Preston Feight, who welcomed Trump to the facility, also backed the administration's trade approach.

“President Trump, we are so thankful to you, Secretary of Commerce Lutnick and the whole administration for putting trade policies in place that are good for America,” Feight said.

He added that the measures were beneficial for customers, American manufacturing and Peterbilt.

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Trump Points To Manufacturing And Export Figures

Trump said the US had added 60,000 manufacturing jobs this year, following a period of decline. He also claimed that heavy truck manufacturing had risen by around 31 per cent.

“Thanks to our strong tariff policy, this year, American exports have surged to the highest level in history, in the history of our country,” Trump said.

He further claimed that the US trade deficit with China had fallen to its lowest level in 44 years.

Trump said the increase in factory construction was visible across the country and attributed the trend to stronger protection from overseas competition.

“We have more factories being built, like, you're doing so well, they're doing well, better than anybody in the history of our country. All over the country, they're building factories, plants, manufacturing's coming back,” he said.

Trump Says Tariffs Changed Import Economics

Trump argued that imported products had previously entered the US market at the expense of American jobs, with foreign producers benefiting from sales while domestic workers lost employment.

“They'd drop their products here; they'd walk away with the money, and you'd walk away with no jobs. But not with me and we changed it,” he said.

Tariffs have been a central part of Trump's trade strategy, with his administration arguing that duties on imported goods can encourage domestic production and provide protection to US industries.

Heavy Truck Regulation Rollback Also In Focus

During the Texas visit, Trump also discussed the administration's decision to roll back environmental regulations affecting heavy trucks.

He specifically referred to a nitrogen oxide regulation and said removing the requirement would lower manufacturing costs.

“This action alone will cut an estimated $6,000 from the cost of each truck built and it'll be a better truck,” Trump said.

Trump also said heavy truck shipments had reached an all-time high under his administration.

“And heavy truck shipments have hit an all-time high, the highest in the history of our country under the Trump administration,” he said.

“American trucking is back,” Trump added.

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