ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesLal Hit Janta Party Organises Protest March In Delhi

Lal Hit Janta Party Organises Protest March In Delhi

The march on Sunday coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 07:51 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Lal Hit Janta Party has organised a march from Rajghat to Ramlila Maidan in the national capital under the slogan "Modi Ji Kahin Nahi Ja Rahe Bro!", with around 200 people participating, according to an official statement issued by the party.

The march on Sunday coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

According to the party's statement, the march was led by Ayan Bhatnagar, founder and convener of the Lal Hit Janta Party, and saw participants carrying banners, posters and placards expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighting their views on the country's development and constitutional values.

The statement said the march was aimed at conveying the party's message of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First), support for the country's development agenda and commitment to the Constitution and democratic values.

It also said the march reflected the party's political opposition to the Congress, with participants raising concerns over what it described as the political narrative surrounding the prime minister and the country's development.

The march began at Rajghat and concluded at Ramlila Maidan, the statement said.

The party reiterated its commitment to peaceful democratic participation, public awareness and constitutional values. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Nov 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA BLOC Lal Hit Janta Party Challo Dilli Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi AQI Nears 400 In Several Areas, No Rain Forecast Today
Delhi AQI Nears 400 In Several Areas, No Rain Forecast Today
Cities
DGCA Makes 2 Pilots Mandatory For Char Dham Flights, Operators Threaten Strike
DGCA Makes 2 Pilots Mandatory For Char Dham Flights, Operators Threaten Strike
Cities
Andhra Man Attacks Two Schoolgirls With Chainsaw, Shot By Police While Resisting Arrest
Andhra Man Attacks Two Schoolgirls With Chainsaw, Shot By Police While Resisting Arrest
Cities
Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Ramlila Maidan As Thousands Gather For ‘Chalo Dilli’ March
Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Ramlila Maidan As Thousands Gather For ‘Chalo Dilli’ March
Advertisement

Videos

Political Face-Off: BJP Takes to Delhi Streets as INDIA Alliance Holds Ramlila Maidan Rally
Rally Countdown: Ramlila Maidan Awaits Rahul Gandhi and Other Senior Leaders
Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Alliance Leaders in Open-Top Vehicle
Rally Update: Ramlila Maidan Begins Filling as INDIA Alliance Supporters Gather
Tejashwi Statement: Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Alliance Has United to Protect Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget