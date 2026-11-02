Lal Hit Janta Party Organises Protest March In Delhi

New Delhi: The Lal Hit Janta Party has organised a march from Rajghat to Ramlila Maidan in the national capital under the slogan "Modi Ji Kahin Nahi Ja Rahe Bro!", with around 200 people participating, according to an official statement issued by the party.

The march on Sunday coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

According to the party's statement, the march was led by Ayan Bhatnagar, founder and convener of the Lal Hit Janta Party, and saw participants carrying banners, posters and placards expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighting their views on the country's development and constitutional values.

The statement said the march was aimed at conveying the party's message of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First), support for the country's development agenda and commitment to the Constitution and democratic values.

It also said the march reflected the party's political opposition to the Congress, with participants raising concerns over what it described as the political narrative surrounding the prime minister and the country's development.

The march began at Rajghat and concluded at Ramlila Maidan, the statement said.

The party reiterated its commitment to peaceful democratic participation, public awareness and constitutional values.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)