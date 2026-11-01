Nita Ambani Anant Ashray: Reliance Foundation Unveils 100-Acre Township In Karjat

Mumbai, November 1, 2026: Reliance Foundation has announced plans to establish a 100-acre township in Karjat, near Mumbai, to provide lifelong residential care to more than 5,000 people, including orphaned children, senior citizens and persons with developmental disabilities.

Named Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, the not-for-profit initiative was announced by Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita M. Ambani, who performed the Bhumi Pujan and groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday. The project will be developed in phases, subject to necessary approvals.

The township is expected to support a community of around 15,000 people, including residents, caregivers, healthcare professionals and support staff. It will combine residential accommodation with specialised medical care, rehabilitation, education and vocational training.

Nita Ambani Announces Long-Term Care Initiative

Speaking at the ceremony, Nita Ambani said the project aims to provide a secure home and access to healthcare and development opportunities for people requiring long-term support.

“For me and my family, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is a beginning very close to our hearts. It is a step towards building a loving home for people with disabilities, children who need a home and seniors who seek care and comfort. We envision a community where compassionate care and medical support come together with the warmth of family life, where people live surrounded by nature, with opportunities to learn, work, make friends, and experience the joy of festivals and celebrations.”

She added, “As a mother, my deepest hope is that parents who have spent a lifetime worrying about who will care for their children when they are no longer there can find peace in knowing that their child will always have a home and a family of their own. Above all, we hope Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray gives every person, at every age, the chance to live with dignity and look forward to each new day with hope,”

Township to Have Eight Residential Villages

The proposed development will comprise eight residential villages named after Indian rivers. Each village will have distinct colours, symbols and sensory gardens to help residents navigate their surroundings.

Residents will live in family-style homes with dedicated caregivers and house parents. Individual care plans will cover healthcare, education, skill development, employment and personal well-being, with reviews at least every six months.

The campus will also include a hospital, temple, playgrounds, gardens, farms, workshops and cafés.

Specialised Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facilities

A dedicated hospital will provide developmental medicine, epilepsy care, special-needs dentistry and palliative care. Rehabilitation services will include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and hydrotherapy.

Other proposed facilities include inclusive sports and recreational spaces, special education services, a mainstream school for staff members' children and an animal companionship farm developed with expertise from Vantara.

The township will also have a bakery, café and craft studios to provide vocational training and employment opportunities. Family respite homes, mobile medical clinics, a hospice wing and a national training academy for disability-care professionals are also part of the plan.

Services to Extend to Nearby Communities

The project will extend selected services to neighbouring villages and districts. Around 1,000 people from the region are expected to access therapy, education and employment opportunities. Outreach programmes, respite care and community healthcare services are also planned.

The initiative will focus on people with developmental disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy and complex medical conditions who require specialised and continuous care. It also aims to support families who have limited access to long-term residential care and rehabilitation facilities.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, works across healthcare, education, rural transformation, sports, disaster management, women's empowerment, urban renewal, and arts and culture. The foundation says its programmes have reached more than 100 million people across over 98,000 villages and urban locations in India.

The Karjat project will expand its work in social welfare, with a focus on lifelong care and support for vulnerable individuals.