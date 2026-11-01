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English NewsBusinessCommercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 10 Ahead Of Diwali; Check City-Wise Rates

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 10 Ahead Of Diwali; Check City-Wise Rates

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 08:08 AM (IST)

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 10-11.50 across major cities from November 1, giving hotels, restaurants, dhabas and catering businesses a slight cost shock just ahead of Diwali.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820. In Mumbai, the cylinder is now priced at Rs 2,774.50 after a similar increase.

Kolkata has also witnessed a Rs 10 hike, taking the price of a commercial cylinder to Rs 2,964. In Chennai, the increase is Rs 11.50, with the new price standing at Rs 2,994.50.

In Bengaluru, commercial LPG cylinder prices have risen by Rs 10 to Rs 2,908.

Commercial LPG Rates Revised In Major Cities

The revised prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from November 1 are:

  • Delhi: Rs 2,820, up Rs 10

  • Mumbai: Rs 2,774.50, up Rs 10

  • Kolkata: Rs 2,964, up Rs 10

  • Chennai: Rs 2,994.50, up Rs 11.50

  • Bengaluru: Rs 2,908, up Rs 10

The increase is expected to add to operating costs for businesses that depend on commercial LPG cylinders, particularly hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and catering services.

No Change In Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices

While commercial LPG consumers will have to pay more, domestic consumers have received relief, with no change in the price of the 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder from November 1.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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