Why India's Kharif Sowing Has Fallen 16% Despite Better Rainfall In July

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharif sowing declined 16% due to delayed monsoon rains.

Monsoon deficit persists despite improved rainfall during July.

Minister outlined contingency plans, urged higher pulse, oilseed productivity.

Kharif crop sowing across the country has declined 16 per cent from a year earlier as patchy monsoon rains delayed planting in several regions, according to agriculture ministry data released on Thursday.

As of July 10, farmers had sown kharif crops across 53.1 million hectares (mha), nearly 10 million hectares less than the corresponding period last year. The area covered so far accounts for only 48 per cent of the normal kharif acreage of 110 mha.

The lower acreage comes despite an improvement in rainfall during July, after a weak start to the southwest monsoon in June.

Addressing the 98th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said contingency plans had been prepared for all districts experiencing rainfall deficiency.

Rainfall Improves In July, But Seasonal Deficit Persists

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 16 stood at 231.3 mm, which was 23.9 per cent below the long-period average (LPA), reported The Financial Express.

While June recorded a rainfall deficit of around 40 per cent, precipitation during July so far has been 4 per cent above the seasonal benchmark.

However, rainfall distribution has remained uneven across the country.

The IMD said northwest India has recorded a rainfall deficit of 22 per cent during the current monsoon season, while east and northeast India have received 36 per cent less rainfall than normal. Central India has reported a deficit of 14 per cent, while the south peninsula has recorded rainfall that is 27 per cent below the long-period average.

Against this backdrop, Chouhan said the Centre had drawn up contingency plans for all rain-deficit districts to help minimise the impact on agricultural activity.

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Minister Calls For Higher Pulse And Oilseed Productivity

Speaking at the ICAR event, Chouhan said India needs to improve productivity in pulses and oilseeds as the country continues to depend significantly on imports to meet domestic demand.

“If countries without access to genetically modified seeds can get better yields in pulses, why can’t India?” the minister said.

Highlighting differences in crop productivity, he noted that an acre under maize can produce more than 100 quintals, compared with around 30-35 quintals for rice and only about five quintals for pulses such as gram or moong.

Import Dependence Remains A Concern

The minister said farmers in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and other eastern regions often shift towards rice and wheat cultivation once irrigation facilities improve, even as the country continues to import large quantities of pulses and edible oils.

According to Chouhan, India imports around 20 per cent of its annual pulse requirement and about 58 per cent of its edible oil consumption.

In volume terms, the country imports between 6 million and 7 million tonnes of pulses annually, while edible oil imports stand at around 15 million to 16 million tonnes each year.

New Crop Varieties And Farm Technologies Released

Chouhan said that although rice and wheat production has increased considerably over the years, greater emphasis is now needed on improving crop quality.

During the event, he released 43 improved crop varieties and 17 agricultural technologies developed by ICAR.

These include new Basmati and climate-resilient rice varieties that are tolerant to saline and alkaline soils, technology for export-oriented mango cultivation, India's first indigenous African Swine Fever vaccine, a digital swine disease atlas and an affordable cassava harvester designed for small farmers.

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