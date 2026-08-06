July CPI May Climb To 4.5% As Onion, Rice And Edible Oil Prices Stay Firm

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English NewsBusinessRetail Inflation May Rise To 4.5% In July As Food Prices Stay Elevated

Retail Inflation May Rise To 4.5% In July As Food Prices Stay Elevated

Core inflation (excluding food and fuel) is expected to remain contained at around 4-4.1 per cent, supported by softer international gold prices.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's CPI forecast 4.5% July 2026; broad food inflation.
  • BoB ECI rose sharply; monsoon, arrivals provide comfort.
  • Core inflation contained 4-4.1%; softened gold provides relief.

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) India’s consumer price index is expected to settle at 4.5 per cent in July 2026, with risks tilted to the upside as food inflation broadens across key items, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Bank of Baroda said inflation remains broad‑based across essential commodities, led by onions, edible oils, rice and pulses, although improved arrivals of key vegetables and a normal monsoon offer some comfort.

Core inflation (excluding food and fuel) is expected to remain contained at around 4–4.1 per cent, supported by softer international gold prices, though higher input costs could create upside pressure going forward.

The bank mentioned that its Essential Commodities Index (BoB ECI) has risen at its sharpest pace in the entire series in July 2026 by 4.1 per cent, on YoY basis. In August 2026, the build-up was even higher (first 5-days) at 5.4 per cent.

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The bank noted that among vegetables the arrival statistics for TOP (tomato, onion and potato) have been comforting despite stickiness in onion price trajectory.

International gold prices have softened further by -3.7 per cent on MoM basis, hence personal care and effects of core inflation are likely to derive some relief. Core excluding precious metals is also likely to be muted for now, the report noted.

Monsoon progress was mentioned as favourable, with 63 per cent of States receiving normal rainfall.

The area sown as percentage of normal area of major Kharif crops (except oilseeds and sugarcane) as on July 31, 2026 have remained above the same period of previous year.

International food prices, especially edible oils, have softened, the report said.

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The bank warned that upside risks could emerge in the near term as corporate Q1 transcripts indicate pass‑through of higher input costs to consumers amid robust demand conditions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) for India in July 2026?

India's consumer price index is expected to settle at 4.5% in July 2026. This projection carries upside risks primarily due to broadening food inflation across key items.

What factors are driving the current inflation in India?

Inflation remains broad-based across essential commodities, led by items such as onions, edible oils, rice, and pulses. However, improved vegetable arrivals and a normal monsoon offer some comfort.

What is the outlook for core inflation in India?

Core inflation, excluding food and fuel, is expected to remain contained at around 4–4.1%. This is supported by softer international gold prices, though higher input costs could create upside pressure.

How much has Bank of Baroda's Essential Commodities Index (BoB ECI) increased recently?

The BoB ECI rose by 4.1% on a year-on-year basis in July 2026. In the first five days of August 2026, the build-up was even higher at 5.4%.

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Retail Inflation CPI Food Prices Onion Prices INFLATION
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