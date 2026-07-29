Kazakhstan eyes stronger trade ties with West Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI): Kazakhstan is keen to deepen business engagement with West Bengal, as it considers the state a gateway to northeast India and Southeast Asia, the country's ambassador to India, Yeskarayev Azamat, said on Tuesday.

Addressing an interactive session organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Azamat said Kazakhstan is looking to expand cooperation with India, particularly West Bengal, across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, mining, energy and manufacturing.

He said Kazakhstan offers a conducive business environment, and is actively engaging with Indian government officials, industry leaders, politicians and academia to strengthen bilateral economic ties.

Azamat said entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan are interested in exploring business opportunities in West Bengal, which he described as an important commercial gateway to the eastern and northeastern regions of India as well as Southeast Asia.

A high-level business delegation from Kazakhstan is scheduled to visit India in September to hold discussions with leading Indian companies, including the Tata Group, he said, adding that a business forum will also be held in Chennai.

The envoy is also slated to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday.

Trade between India and Kazakhstan remains below potential despite Kazakhstan being the largest economy in Central Asia with abundant reserves of oil, natural gas, uranium and rare earth minerals, officials said.

Tea, food processing, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, leather, chemicals, logistics, information technology, fintech, education, tourism and green energy are some of the sectors offering significant scope for collaboration, they said. PTI BSM RBT

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