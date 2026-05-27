Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity benchmarks closed lower; Nifty 50 dropped 0.49%.

Blue-chip dividend stocks gained investor attention for May 2026.

Companies like ITC, Bajaj Auto, Torrent Pharma announced ex-dividend dates.

On Tuesday, the Indian equity benchmarks ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index declining 0.49 per cent to close at 23,913.70. Dividend-paying blue-chip stocks remained in focus as several major companies announced upcoming ex-dividend dates for May 2026. Investors are closely tracking stocks including ITC, Bajaj Auto, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Lombard and Bank of India ahead of their dividend record dates.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the cut-off date that determines whether an investor is eligible to receive a declared dividend from a company. To qualify for the dividend payout, investors must purchase shares before the ex-dividend date. If shares are bought on or after the ex-date, the buyer will not receive the upcoming dividend, as the entitlement remains with the seller. Dividend-focused investors often monitor ex-dates closely to participate in regular income opportunities from fundamentally strong companies.

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Major Companies Going Ex-Dividend In May 2026

ITC Ltd: ITC Limited is one of India’s largest diversified conglomerates with businesses spanning FMCG, cigarettes, hotels, paperboards, packaging and agri-business. The company has built a strong presence in consumer products through brands across foods, personal care and lifestyle segments. ITC is also known for maintaining a consistent dividend payout track record.

Bajaj Auto Ltd: Bajaj Auto Limited is among India’s leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers with a strong domestic and export presence. The company owns popular motorcycle brands including Pulsar, Dominar and KTM partnerships, and is widely recognised for its strong cash flows and shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is a major Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in branded and generic medicine manufacturing across domestic and international markets. The company operates across therapeutic segments including cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, diabetology and central nervous system treatments.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is one of India’s leading private sector general insurance companies. The company provides motor, health, travel, crop and commercial insurance solutions and continues expanding its digital insurance ecosystem across India.

Bank of India: Bank of India is a leading public sector bank with a wide domestic and international banking network. The bank provides retail banking, corporate lending, MSME financing and treasury services, while continuing its focus on balance sheet strengthening and digital banking initiatives.

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Why Investors Track Dividend Stocks

Dividend-paying stocks are often preferred by long-term investors seeking regular income along with potential capital appreciation. Companies with strong dividend histories are generally viewed as financially stable businesses with healthy cash generation and shareholder return policies. However, investors should also evaluate fundamentals, valuations and future growth prospects rather than focusing only on dividend yield. Which dividend-paying stock from this list are you tracking for May 2026?

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)