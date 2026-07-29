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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceITR Deadline July 31: Income Tax Department Issues Fresh Advisory, Urges Taxpayers To File Returns Early

ITR Deadline July 31: Income Tax Department Issues Fresh Advisory, Urges Taxpayers To File Returns Early

With the July 31 deadline fast approaching, the Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns without delay.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tax department urges taxpayers to file ITRs early.
  • Verify financial records to avoid errors and portal congestion.
  • Over four crore returns filed; CBDT revised forms.

The Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 to complete the process well before the July 31 deadline, advising them to verify all financial records to avoid errors and last-minute difficulties.

The department has reminded eligible taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 that delaying the exercise until the final day could result in unnecessary stress, technical issues and slower response on the e-filing portal due to increased traffic.

Verify Financial Records Before Filing

As part of its latest advisory, the department has asked taxpayers to reconcile their financial documents before submitting their returns. It recommended matching details available in Form 16, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, bank statements and other income records to ensure the information reported in the return is accurate.

The advisory is intended to help taxpayers minimise discrepancies in their filings and complete the process smoothly ahead of the due date.

In a post on social media platform X, the Income Tax Department urged taxpayers not to postpone filing their returns.

"Missing the ITR deadline is like getting Hit Wicket - completely avoidable.", the department said.

More Than 4 Crore Returns Already Submitted

The reminder comes after the department recently announced that more than 4 crore income tax returns had already been filed for AY 2026-27. At the time, it appealed to the remaining taxpayers to complete the filing process before the July 31 deadline.

The latest figures indicate that a significant number of taxpayers have already complied, even as the department continues to encourage those yet to file their returns to avoid waiting until the final hours.

Also Read : ITR Filing 2026: 5 Financial Tasks To Complete After Filing Your Income Tax Return

Return Filing And Refunds Continue To Grow

The department's latest update also highlights the steady growth in tax return filings in recent years.

According to official data, more than 9 crore taxpayers filed income tax returns during the financial year 2024-25 as of March 31, 2025. Of these, 8.64 crore returns were successfully e-verified.

During the same period, the Income Tax Department issued refunds worth Rs 4,35,008 crore, reflecting the scale of return processing carried out over the financial year.

CBDT Revises ITR Forms For AY 2026-27

Separately, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified revised ITR forms for AY 2026-27 with updated disclosure requirements.

The revised forms require additional disclosures relating to long-term capital gains, losses arising from share buybacks and certain trading transactions.

With only two days remaining before the filing window closes, the Income Tax Department has reiterated that taxpayers should complete the process at the earliest after reconciling their financial records, rather than leaving it until the deadline when portal congestion and avoidable complications are more likely.

Also Read : Buying An EV In Haryana? No Motor Vehicle Tax On Vehicles Worth Up To Rs 30 Lakh

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2026-27?

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2026-27 is July 31. Taxpayers are advised to complete the process well before this date.

Why should taxpayers file their ITRs early?

Filing early helps avoid last-minute stress, potential technical issues, and slower response times on the e-filing portal due to increased traffic. This ensures a smoother filing process.

What steps should taxpayers take before submitting their ITRs?

Taxpayers should reconcile their financial documents such as Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS, and bank statements. This ensures accuracy and minimizes discrepancies in their filings.

Have there been any changes to the ITR forms for AY 2026-27?

Yes, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified revised ITR forms for AY 2026-27. These forms include updated disclosure requirements, for instance, related to long-term capital gains.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax Income Tax Deadline File ITR Tax Deadline July 31 File Income Tax Return
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