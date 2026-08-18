Bank Holiday Tomorrow, August 19: Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check City-Wise Status

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English NewsBusinessAre Banks Open Tomorrow, August 19? Check RBI Bank Holiday List Before Visiting Branch

Are Banks Open Tomorrow, August 19? Check RBI Bank Holiday List Before Visiting Branch

The August 19 closure is limited to Agartala and will not affect regular branch operations in most other cities. The next nationwide bank closure falls on August 22.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banks remain open nationwide on August 19, except Agartala.
  • Agartala branches close for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore's birthday.
  • Customers should check local holiday schedules; digital banking services remain available.

Planning a bank visit on Wednesday, August 19? Customers may want to check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar before heading to a branch, as bank holidays in India can vary depending on the location and the occasion being observed.

While some bank holidays apply across the country, others are restricted to particular states or cities. This means a bank branch may remain closed in one location while normal operations continue elsewhere on the same day.

Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, August 19?

Banks will remain open in most parts of India on Wednesday, August 19. However, branches in Agartala will remain closed on the day, according to the RBI's holiday calendar.

The closure in Agartala is being observed on the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. The holiday is specific to Agartala and does not apply nationwide.

Customers in other parts of the country can therefore expect their bank branches to operate normally on August 19, subject to any applicable local or bank-specific arrangements.

Why Are Banks Closed In Agartala?

The RBI has listed August 19 as a bank holiday in Agartala to mark the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

India's bank holiday calendar includes national holidays as well as regional occasions. Consequently, a holiday listed for a particular city or state does not necessarily result in bank branches being closed across the country.

Customers planning a branch visit should therefore check the holiday applicable to their location rather than relying on a general bank holiday list.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission Update: Panel To Meet Employees In 4 Cities, Check Key Dates And Agenda

When Is The Next Nationwide Bank Holiday?

The next nationwide bank closure after August 19 is Saturday, August 22, which is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Banks will also remain closed on Sunday, August 23, as part of the regular weekly holiday.

The week began with the nationwide Sunday closure on August 16. August 15, which fell on a Saturday, was also a nationwide bank holiday for Independence Day.

What Banking Services Will Be Available?

A bank holiday generally means that physical branches are closed, but it does not bring all banking services to a halt.

Customers can continue to use digital channels such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI for routine transactions. ATMs and card-based services will also generally remain available, subject to the respective bank's service availability.

However, customers who need to visit a branch for services such as locker access, document verification or other physical banking requirements should plan their visit around the applicable holiday.

Also Read : Tata Sons Listing: Noel Tata To Meet RBI Before Month-End, Seek Unlisted Status, Says Report

Frequently Asked Questions

Will banks be open across India on August 19?

Banks will remain open in most parts of India on August 19. However, branches in Agartala will be closed according to the RBI's holiday calendar.

Why are banks closed in Agartala on August 19?

Banks in Agartala are closed on August 19 to observe the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. This holiday is specific to Agartala and not nationwide.

When is the next nationwide bank holiday after August 19?

The next nationwide bank closure after August 19 is Saturday, August 22, which is the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks will also remain closed on Sunday, August 23.

What banking services are available during a bank holiday?

During a bank holiday, customers can use digital channels like internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI for routine transactions. ATMs and card-based services generally remain available as well.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday RBI Bank Holiday Calendar Bank Holiday Tomorrow Bank Holiday Alert Bank Holiday News August 19 Bank Holiday
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