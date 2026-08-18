Bank Holiday Tomorrow, August 19: Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check City-Wise Status

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks remain open nationwide on August 19, except Agartala.

Agartala branches close for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore's birthday.

Customers should check local holiday schedules; digital banking services remain available.

Planning a bank visit on Wednesday, August 19? Customers may want to check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar before heading to a branch, as bank holidays in India can vary depending on the location and the occasion being observed.

While some bank holidays apply across the country, others are restricted to particular states or cities. This means a bank branch may remain closed in one location while normal operations continue elsewhere on the same day.

Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, August 19?

Banks will remain open in most parts of India on Wednesday, August 19. However, branches in Agartala will remain closed on the day, according to the RBI's holiday calendar.

The closure in Agartala is being observed on the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. The holiday is specific to Agartala and does not apply nationwide.

Customers in other parts of the country can therefore expect their bank branches to operate normally on August 19, subject to any applicable local or bank-specific arrangements.

Why Are Banks Closed In Agartala?

The RBI has listed August 19 as a bank holiday in Agartala to mark the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

India's bank holiday calendar includes national holidays as well as regional occasions. Consequently, a holiday listed for a particular city or state does not necessarily result in bank branches being closed across the country.

Customers planning a branch visit should therefore check the holiday applicable to their location rather than relying on a general bank holiday list.

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When Is The Next Nationwide Bank Holiday?

The next nationwide bank closure after August 19 is Saturday, August 22, which is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Banks will also remain closed on Sunday, August 23, as part of the regular weekly holiday.

The week began with the nationwide Sunday closure on August 16. August 15, which fell on a Saturday, was also a nationwide bank holiday for Independence Day.

What Banking Services Will Be Available?

A bank holiday generally means that physical branches are closed, but it does not bring all banking services to a halt.

Customers can continue to use digital channels such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI for routine transactions. ATMs and card-based services will also generally remain available, subject to the respective bank's service availability.

However, customers who need to visit a branch for services such as locker access, document verification or other physical banking requirements should plan their visit around the applicable holiday.

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