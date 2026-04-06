IEX Shares Rise 3% As Power Exchange Reports Record FY26 Volumes

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On Monday, Indian markets opened slightly negative, with the Nifty 50 declining 0.57 per cent to Rs 22,581, compared to its previous close of Rs 22,713. Amid this broader weakness, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price is trading at Rs 123.60 at 11:25 AM, up 3.23 per cent from the previous close of Rs 119.35. The stock movement follows the company reporting its highest-ever electricity traded volume of 141 billion units in FY26, supported by strong growth in the RTM and Green Market segments.

IEX Reports Record FY26 Volumes Driven by RTM and Green Market Growth; Prices Decline on Higher Supply

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported its highest-ever traded electricity volume of 141 billion units (BU) in FY26, marking a 17 per cent YoY increase, driven by strong growth in the Real-Time Market (RTM) and Green Market segments. The exchange also recorded its highest annual Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) trade at 187.20 lakh units, up 5 per cent YoY. In terms of segment performance, the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), including HPDAM, recorded volumes of 62.78 BU, up 2.4 per cent YoY.

The RTM segment saw a sharp rise of 41 per cent YoY to 54.85 BU, while the Green Market (comprising Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments) grew 23 per cent YoY to 10.78 BU. On a quarterly basis, IEX achieved its highest-ever traded volume of 39.4 BU in Q4 FY26, up 24.3 per cent YoY. RTM volumes rose 48.2 per cent YoY to 14.30 BU, while Green Market volumes increased 26.5 per cent YoY to 2.44 BU. REC volumes during the quarter stood at 71.70 lakh, up 6.1 per cent YoY.

For March 2026, the exchange recorded its highest-ever monthly traded volume of 13.90 BU, up 23.5 per cent YoY. REC trading surged 119.9 per cent YoY to 28.94 lakh, with clearing prices at Rs 340 per REC. Despite a 1.1 per cent YoY increase in India’s power demand in FY26 and a 1.8 per cent YoY rise in March consumption to 149.56 BU, market-clearing prices declined due to higher supply liquidity. The average DAM price fell 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3.86 per unit, while RTM prices declined 16 per cent YoY to Rs 3.59 per unit.

About Indian Energy Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) is India’s premier energy exchange, providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy, and related certificates. The platform facilitates efficient price discovery, enhances transparency, and improves the speed and efficiency of power trading across the country. IEX operates multiple market segments catering to different time horizons of power trading.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) enables trading one day prior to delivery, while the Real-Time Market (RTM) allows near real-time transactions to manage immediate demand-supply gaps. The Term-Ahead Market (TAM) facilitates contracts ranging from a day to up to three months. The Green Market focuses on renewable energy trading, along with certificates like RECs and ESCerts for compliance. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)