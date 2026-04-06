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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices In Red (April 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices In Red (April 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on April 6, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 02:26 PM (IST)

Silver Prices Today April 6 2026: Silver prices slipped on Monday, extending recent volatility after a strong rally in FY26, even as analysts remain moderately positive on the metal’s outlook for the coming fiscal.

Despite the near-term decline, experts said silver is likely to stay supported by global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions, trade war fears and rising recession risks, which continue to drive demand for safe-haven assets.

The outlook follows an exceptional performance in FY26, when silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged by Rs 1,41,431, or 142.2 per cent, from Rs 99,461 per kg recorded on April 1, 2025.

However, prices witnessed a sharp correction towards the end of the fiscal. In March alone, silver dropped Rs 41,752, or 15 per cent on the MCX, reflecting profit booking and shifting global cues.

Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said, “Since the global economy is going through a rough patch due to geopolitical tensions, trade wars and fear of global recession, demand for safe-haven assets will rise.”

He attributed silver’s sharp rally in FY26 to a persistent supply deficit over the past five years, strong demand from solar photovoltaic and electric vehicle sectors, and increased institutional inflows into ETFs.

Additionally, a potential surplus in crude oil markets and softer prices may weigh on bullion by easing inflationary pressures and strengthening the rupee, making silver relatively cheaper in domestic markets.

Volatility in the US dollar is also expected to influence price trends, with a stronger greenback likely to limit gains.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On April 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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