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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Take A Hit (April 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Take A Hit (April 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (April 6) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 02:25 PM (IST)

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Monday amid continued volatility, even as analysts maintain a moderately bullish outlook for precious metals in FY27, supported by global uncertainties and safe-haven demand.

Despite the near-term weakness, experts said geopolitical tensions, trade war concerns and rising recession risks worldwide are likely to underpin bullion demand going forward. However, elevated interest rates may restrict sharp upside in prices.

The outlook follows a strong performance in FY26. Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said, “Since the global economy is going through a rough patch due to geopolitical tensions, trade wars and fear of global recession, demand for safe-haven assets will rise.”

However, bullion witnessed sharp corrections towards the end of the fiscal year. In March alone, gold prices declined by Rs 11,343, or 7 per cent, while silver dropped Rs 41,752, or 15 per cent on the MCX.

On recent price corrections, he said, “Historically gold's demand as a safe-haven asset will likely increase in the second phase of war situations when dollar gains get limited.”

Makda cautioned that prolonged high interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks could limit aggressive gains in bullion.

He attributed silver’s strong rally in FY26 to persistent supply deficits, robust demand from solar and electric vehicle sectors, and increased institutional inflows into ETFs.

Looking ahead, silver is expected to remain moderately bullish in FY27, with domestic prices likely to range between Rs 2.75 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh per kg, while international prices may trade between $85 and $100 per ounce.

He added that a potential surplus in crude oil markets and softer prices could weigh on bullion by easing inflationary pressures and strengthening the rupee. Meanwhile, volatility in the US dollar may cap gains and trigger intermittent corrections.

Overall, analysts said precious metals are likely to remain supported by geopolitical risks, central bank demand and industrial consumption, despite short-term fluctuations.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On April 6

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,928

22 Karat- 13,685

18 Karat- 11,200

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,066

22 Karat- 13,810

18 Karat- 11,520

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,913

22 Karat- 13,670

18 Karat- 11,185

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,913

22 Karat- 13,670

18 Karat- 11,185

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,913

22 Karat- 13,670

18 Karat- 11,185

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,913

22 Karat- 13,670

18 Karat- 11,185

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,913 13,670 11,185
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,918 13,675 11,190
Gold Rate in Indore 14,918 13,675 11,190
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,928 13,685 11,200
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,066 13,810 11,520
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,913 13,670 11,185
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,913 13,670 11,185
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,928 13,685 11,200
Gold Rate in Salem 15,066 13,810 11,520
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,913 13,670 11,185
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,913 13,670 11,185
Gold Rate in Patna 14,918 13,675 11,190

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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