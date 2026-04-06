Gold Prices Take A Hit (April 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Monday amid continued volatility, even as analysts maintain a moderately bullish outlook for precious metals in FY27, supported by global uncertainties and safe-haven demand.

Despite the near-term weakness, experts said geopolitical tensions, trade war concerns and rising recession risks worldwide are likely to underpin bullion demand going forward. However, elevated interest rates may restrict sharp upside in prices.

The outlook follows a strong performance in FY26. Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said, “Since the global economy is going through a rough patch due to geopolitical tensions, trade wars and fear of global recession, demand for safe-haven assets will rise.”

However, bullion witnessed sharp corrections towards the end of the fiscal year. In March alone, gold prices declined by Rs 11,343, or 7 per cent, while silver dropped Rs 41,752, or 15 per cent on the MCX.

On recent price corrections, he said, “Historically gold's demand as a safe-haven asset will likely increase in the second phase of war situations when dollar gains get limited.”

Makda cautioned that prolonged high interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks could limit aggressive gains in bullion.

He attributed silver’s strong rally in FY26 to persistent supply deficits, robust demand from solar and electric vehicle sectors, and increased institutional inflows into ETFs.

Looking ahead, silver is expected to remain moderately bullish in FY27, with domestic prices likely to range between Rs 2.75 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh per kg, while international prices may trade between $85 and $100 per ounce.

He added that a potential surplus in crude oil markets and softer prices could weigh on bullion by easing inflationary pressures and strengthening the rupee. Meanwhile, volatility in the US dollar may cap gains and trigger intermittent corrections.

Overall, analysts said precious metals are likely to remain supported by geopolitical risks, central bank demand and industrial consumption, despite short-term fluctuations.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On April 6