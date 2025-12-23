Creators, Not Ads, Now Drive Buying: India’s Influencer Economy Set To Top $1 Trillion By 2030

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCreators, Not Ads, Now Drive Buying: India’s Influencer Economy Set To Top $1 Trillion By 2030

More than 60 per cent of consumers surveyed report regular exposure to creator content, and over 30 per cent explicitly attribute their purchase decisions to creators they follow,.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
At least 2-2.5 million monetised digital creators in India now influence more than 30 per cent of consumer purchase decisions, a report showed on Tuesday.

This fast-scaling creator economy is already shaping an estimated $350–$400 billion worth annual consumer spending, and is projected to drive over $1 trillion in creator‑influenced consumption by 2030, according to the report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The creator‑led commerce has moved from the margins of “influencer campaigns” to the centre of how Indians discover, evaluate, and buy products across categories from fashion and beauty to electronics and everyday essentials.

More than 60 per cent of consumers surveyed report regular exposure to creator content, and over 30 per cent explicitly attribute their purchase decisions to creators they follow, underscoring the shift from traditional top‑down advertising to trust‑based, community‑driven discovery, said the report.

“India’s creator economy has crossed the tipping point — 2–2.5 million creators now shape more than 30 per cent of purchase decisions and influence 350–400 billion dollars of annual spending. For Indian marketers, this is not a side bet anymore; it is a structural shift in how brands are built and how growth will be unlocked over the next decade,” said Parul Bajaj, India Leader–Marketing, Sales and Pricing Practice, BCG.

The winners will be those who treat creators as long‑term partners, build measurement and pricing models that reward outcomes, and design for discovery rather than as an afterthought, she added.

According to the report, companies which will integrate creators and commerce platforms into the core of their marketing, sales, and pricing strategies will be best placed to capture India’s next wave of digital‑led growth.

This involves moving beyond one‑off campaigns to long‑term creator partnerships, agile content production, and test‑and‑learn experimentation, the report noted.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Influencers Influencer Economy
