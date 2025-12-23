CCI Probing IndiGo Over Fare Surge After Mass Flight Cancellations, Says Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has come under the scanner of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following allegations that it may have exploited its dominant market position during a period of widespread flight disruptions.

The antitrust regulator has sought information from the carrier as part of a preliminary inquiry, reported Business Standard citing sources.

This sets the stage for what could become a closely watched case at the intersection of aviation regulation and competition law.

The trigger for the probe lies in complaints that airfares surged sharply after large-scale cancellations, leaving passengers with limited options and significantly higher ticket prices.

Why the Competition Regulator Is Stepping In

At the heart of the matter is whether IndiGo’s pricing behaviour during the disruption amounted to “exploitative conduct” under Section 4 of the Competition Act.

While Indian law does not prohibit a company from holding a dominant market position, it draws a firm line against abusing that dominance through unfair pricing or practices that harm consumers.

The report stated that the CCI is examining whether reduced flight availability, caused by cancellations, was followed by steep fare increases that disproportionately affected passengers who had no alternative but to rebook at higher prices.

“If the company is restricting supply and subsequently raising prices, it becomes an issue under Section 4 of the Competition Act,” the report added, citing people in the know.

A Consumer Complaint, But a Wider Lens

The inquiry was initiated after a consumer complaint highlighted a case where a passenger allegedly had to book a replacement ticket at nearly two-and-a-half times the original fare following a cancellation.

While this individual experience forms part of the information before the regulator, officials are expected to assess the broader market impact rather than treat the probe as a response to a single grievance, reported Moneycontrol.

Competition law experts note that the CCI typically looks for patterns of conduct affecting large sections of consumers before deciding whether to escalate matters.

What the CCI’s Process Looks Like

At this stage, the regulator is conducting a preliminary assessment based on the information received. If it finds sufficient grounds to suspect abuse of dominance, the CCI may direct its Director General’s office to carry out a full-fledged investigation, the report said.

Such investigations can involve detailed scrutiny of pricing data, seat availability, booking patterns and internal communications, and may take several months to conclude.

What Is Not Being Probed

Importantly, the CCI is not expected to examine issues related to Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. These fall squarely under the jurisdiction of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), not the competition watchdog.

The airline’s recent disruptions were linked to challenges in managing pilot duty rosters after the DGCA enforced stricter rest and duty norms last month, including enhanced weekly rest requirements and reduced night flying hours.

Scale of the Disruption

IndiGo cancelled more than 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9, according to the report. The cancellations followed the regulator’s tighter enforcement of FDTL rules, which airlines say have reduced scheduling flexibility in the short term.

For passengers, however, the immediate fallout was fewer available seats and sharply higher fares, particularly on high-demand routes.

Why This Case Matters for Flyers

If the CCI ultimately finds evidence of exploitative pricing, the case could set an important precedent for how dominant airlines price tickets during periods of disruption. It may also prompt closer scrutiny of surge pricing practices in a sector where consumers often have little bargaining power during emergencies.

For now, the inquiry remains at an early stage. But it underscores a broader regulatory message: operational challenges may explain cancellations, but they do not automatically justify pricing behaviour that could disadvantage consumers.