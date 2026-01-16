India Among World’s Most Optimistic Nations, Ranks 4th In Global Confidence Survey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India ranks fourth globally in public confidence that the country is headed in the right direction, with 81 per cent respondents showing optimism, compared to 48 per cent global average, a report showed on Friday.

With strong awareness, understanding and interest in responsible business and ESG, India holds organisations to high standards, with 89 per cent respondents ranking it as highly important, versus global average of 80 per cent, according to the fifth annual global study by SEC Newgate - the global strategic communications, advocacy and research group.

The report, released ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, surveyed more than 20,000 people across 20 countries and territories, revealing a persistent confidence gap as communities judge organisations on their real-world impacts.

The survey includes India for the first time, revealing a market that not only reflects key global trends but often exceeds global averages in awareness, understanding and interest in impact consciousness.

India’s public shows some of the strongest expectations globally for responsible business behaviour, local economic contribution and values-driven leadership.

“The findings also reveal that Indian communities are highly impact-conscious, optimistic about national direction, and unusually engaged with environmental, social and governance issues when compared with global averages,” said the report.

India sits alongside Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Singapore as one of the most optimistic markets in the study.

The research underscores a defining challenge for global businesses: communities want companies to engage, but the issues that matter — and the stances considered credible — differ widely by market. Navigating these local expectations is now central to managing global reputation.

“Corporate reputation has shifted markedly over the past year. As political scrutiny and social expectations evolve, our Impact Monitor shows a clear pattern across markets: people judge companies by the real impact they deliver — particularly in the communities closest to their operations. This shift is redefining how organisations earn credibility and permission to operate,” said Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Group CEO of SEC Newgate.

For global companies, the challenge is bringing differing local expectations together in a coherent global direction and, in turn, implementing that direction in ways that are meaningful in each market.

“Meeting this challenge requires a deep understanding of the communities, regulators, markets and media they operate among, as well as the ability to balance varied expectations while maintaining credibility worldwide,” Tagliabue added.

Speaking about India-specific findings, Dilip Yadav, Member of SEC Newgate’s Global Corporate & Geopolitical Advisory Council said: “India’s results are striking. The data shows a highly engaged, optimistic and impact-conscious public that expects organisations to play a visible role in national progress”.

“In India, reputation is earned through local contribution, credible climate action and the courage to communicate values clearly. This makes India one of the most demanding — but also most opportunity-rich — environments for organisations that are serious about impact,” said Uadav, also Founding Partner at First Partners.

