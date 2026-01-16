Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, millions of Indian taxpayers remain caught between the old and the new tax regimes. The promise of the new system was simple. Lower rates, less paperwork, and fewer deductions. Yet, years later, choosing between the two remains anything but straightforward. The reason is equally simple. The new tax regime has not kept pace with how middle-class India actually earns, spends, and plans its finances.

Why the old regime still works for many

The old tax regime continues to appeal to salaried taxpayers with home loans, insurance policies, and long-term savings. Deductions on housing loan interest, health insurance, education loans, and retirement contributions can materially reduce taxable income. For households with predictable expenses and disciplined tax planning, the benefits remain tangible.

However, this regime comes with complexity. It demands documentation, advance planning, and familiarity with tax rules. For younger professionals and first-time earners, extracting full value from these deductions is often difficult.

The new regime’s promise, and its gaps

The new tax regime offers lower headline rates, simpler slabs, a higher rebate threshold, and lower surcharges. On paper, it appears better suited to a modern workforce. In practice, two gaps limit its effectiveness.

First, tax slabs are not indexed to inflation. As salaries rise to keep pace with living costs, many taxpayers are pushed into higher brackets without any real increase in purchasing power. Second, the sharply limited scope for deductions ignores real household expenses such as rent, education, insurance, and childcare.

Structurally, the difference between the two regimes remains stark. The old regime relies on multiple slabs and a wide range of deductions. The new regime simplifies compliance but limits flexibility. This trade-off sits at the heart of the confusion.

How taxpayers choose today

In reality, taxpayers rely on rough rules of thumb. If deductions form a meaningful share of income, the old regime often still works better. If deductions are limited and income is modest, the new regime usually results in lower tax outgo. The problem is that this calculation must be repeated every year. Changes in income, expenses, or interest rates can flip the outcome, making the choice uncertain rather than intuitive.

Why Budget 2026 is pivotal

This is where Budget 2026 assumes importance. A meaningful increase in the standard deduction under the new tax regime could decisively tilt the balance for a large section of salaried taxpayers.

Unlike targeted deductions, a higher standard deduction benefits all income groups equally. It improves take-home pay without requiring taxpayers to alter behaviour or engage in complex tax planning. Most importantly, it reduces the need for annual recalculation between regimes. At a time when household budgets are under pressure, such a move would simplify decision-making while preserving transparency.

The bigger shift

Budget 2026 is not just about choosing between two tax systems. It is about making one system clearly better for the majority of taxpayers. If inflation is acknowledged, deductions are simplified, and the new regime reflects real household costs, it can evolve from being an alternative into the default choice for India’s salaried middle class. That shift would finally bring clarity to the tax landscape. And for taxpayers, clarity itself is meaningful relief.

(The author is CEO, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)