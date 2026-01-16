Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 16) Slips, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 16) Slips, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 16) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices eased on Friday as profit-taking emerged after recent record highs, while silver snapped its five-session rally amid weak global cues and a firmer US dollar.

Trading on the MCX had remained suspended during the morning session on Thursday due to civic elections in Maharashtra and resumed later in the evening, adding to volatility in precious metal prices.

Gold futures also came under pressure as traders booked profits. The February contract slipped by Rs 520, or 0.36 per cent, to close at Rs 1,42,601 per 10 grams, with volumes of 14,194 lots.

Both gold and silver saw heightened volatility during the session. Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said weaker-than-expected weekly jobless claims data in the US strengthened the dollar, while US President Donald Trump’s relatively softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals.

International markets reflected a similar trend during Asian trading hours. On the Comex, silver futures for March delivery dropped by $1.93, or 2.10 per cent, to $90.41 per ounce. The metal had earlier touched a record high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 16

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,355

22 Karat- 13,160

18 Karat- 10,770

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 11,050

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,340 13,145 10,755
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,345 13,150 10,760
Gold Rate in Indore 14,345 13,150 10,760
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,355 13,160 10,770
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,433 13,230 11,050
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,340 13,145 10,755
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,340 13,145 10,755
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,355 13,160 10,770
Gold Rate in Salem 14,433 13,230 11,050
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,340 13,145 10,755
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,340 13,145 10,755
Gold Rate in Patna 14,345 13,150 10,760

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices ease on Friday?

Gold prices eased on Friday due to profit-taking after recent record highs. Weaker US jobless claims data and a softer US stance on Iran also reduced safe-haven demand.

What caused volatility in precious metal prices on Thursday?

Trading on the MCX was suspended for a portion of Thursday due to civic elections in Maharashtra. This, along with profit-taking in gold futures, contributed to volatility.

How did US economic data affect gold prices?

Weaker-than-expected weekly jobless claims data in the US strengthened the dollar. This, in turn, put pressure on gold prices by reducing its appeal as a safe-haven asset.

What were the recent highs for silver prices?

Silver futures for March delivery on the Comex had touched a record high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday before experiencing a decline.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Opinion
