Gold prices eased on Friday due to profit-taking after recent record highs. Weaker US jobless claims data and a softer US stance on Iran also reduced safe-haven demand.
Explorer
LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 16) Slips, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 16) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices eased on Friday as profit-taking emerged after recent record highs, while silver snapped its five-session rally amid weak global cues and a firmer US dollar.
Trading on the MCX had remained suspended during the morning session on Thursday due to civic elections in Maharashtra and resumed later in the evening, adding to volatility in precious metal prices.
Gold futures also came under pressure as traders booked profits. The February contract slipped by Rs 520, or 0.36 per cent, to close at Rs 1,42,601 per 10 grams, with volumes of 14,194 lots.
Both gold and silver saw heightened volatility during the session. Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said weaker-than-expected weekly jobless claims data in the US strengthened the dollar, while US President Donald Trump’s relatively softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals.
International markets reflected a similar trend during Asian trading hours. On the Comex, silver futures for March delivery dropped by $1.93, or 2.10 per cent, to $90.41 per ounce. The metal had earlier touched a record high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 16
24 Karat - 14,355
22 Karat- 13,160
18 Karat- 10,770
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 11,050
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,340
22 Karat- 13,145
18 Karat- 10,755
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,340
22 Karat- 13,145
18 Karat- 10,755
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,340
22 Karat- 13,145
18 Karat- 10,755
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,340
22 Karat- 13,145
18 Karat- 10,755
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,340
|13,145
|10,755
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,345
|13,150
|10,760
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,345
|13,150
|10,760
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,355
|13,160
|10,770
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,433
|13,230
|11,050
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,340
|13,145
|10,755
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,340
|13,145
|10,755
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,355
|13,160
|10,770
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,433
|13,230
|11,050
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,340
|13,145
|10,755
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,340
|13,145
|10,755
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,345
|13,150
|10,760
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices ease on Friday?
What caused volatility in precious metal prices on Thursday?
Trading on the MCX was suspended for a portion of Thursday due to civic elections in Maharashtra. This, along with profit-taking in gold futures, contributed to volatility.
How did US economic data affect gold prices?
Weaker-than-expected weekly jobless claims data in the US strengthened the dollar. This, in turn, put pressure on gold prices by reducing its appeal as a safe-haven asset.
What were the recent highs for silver prices?
Silver futures for March delivery on the Comex had touched a record high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday before experiencing a decline.
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Budget
Taxpayers Budget 2026 Expectations | Old Vs New Tax Regime: Will The Confusion Finally End?
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by