LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 16) Slips, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices eased on Friday as profit-taking emerged after recent record highs, while silver snapped its five-session rally amid weak global cues and a firmer US dollar.

Trading on the MCX had remained suspended during the morning session on Thursday due to civic elections in Maharashtra and resumed later in the evening, adding to volatility in precious metal prices.

Gold futures also came under pressure as traders booked profits. The February contract slipped by Rs 520, or 0.36 per cent, to close at Rs 1,42,601 per 10 grams, with volumes of 14,194 lots.

Both gold and silver saw heightened volatility during the session. Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said weaker-than-expected weekly jobless claims data in the US strengthened the dollar, while US President Donald Trump’s relatively softer stance on Iran reduced safe-haven demand for precious metals.

International markets reflected a similar trend during Asian trading hours. On the Comex, silver futures for March delivery dropped by $1.93, or 2.10 per cent, to $90.41 per ounce. The metal had earlier touched a record high of $93.56 per ounce on Wednesday.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 16

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,355

22 Karat- 13,160

18 Karat- 10,770

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 11,050

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,340

22 Karat- 13,145

18 Karat- 10,755

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

