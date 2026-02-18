India-France Meet 2026: 30,000 Student Target, Visa-Free Transit And AI Push Announced

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India and France have charted out an ambitious roadmap for the future of their partnership, setting a target to host 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030, nearly three times the current figure of around 10,000.

The announcement followed high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, who elevated bilateral ties to what they described as a “Special Global Strategic Partnership.”

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19, 2026, at the invitation of PM Modi. During his visit, he is also participating in the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026.

The two leaders jointly launched the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 in Mumbai on February 17, reported The Financial Express. This marks President Macron’s fourth visit to India and comes a year after PM Modi’s visit to France in February 2025.

Education Push And Visa Relief For Indian Students

One of the most closely watched announcements from the meeting was France’s decision to introduce a visa-free transit facility for Indian nationals through French airports. According to the India-France joint statement, the facility will initially operate as a six-month pilot and will be reviewed thereafter.

Education featured prominently in the bilateral agenda. PM Modi and President Macron reiterated their shared goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030. Both leaders appreciated the International Classes initiative, designed to help Indian students transition smoothly into French universities.

They also welcomed the launch of a new academic hub in Mumbai that brings together ESSEC Business School and CentraleSupélec. In addition, discussions are underway to revise the agreement on mutual recognition of academic qualifications, a move expected to simplify academic mobility between the two countries.

Innovation, AI And Research Collaboration

The India-France Year of Innovation 2026 will see collaborations spanning science, technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, sustainable development, culture and education.

In the field of research, the two countries will establish a binational centre on digital sciences and technology between INRIA and India’s Department of Science and Technology. The leaders also looked ahead to the launch of a research centre dedicated to artificial intelligence in healthcare, bringing together Sorbonne University, AIIMS New Delhi and the Paris Brain Institute.

The collaboration signals a deeper push into high-impact sectors where technology and public policy intersect.

Trade, Digital Payments And Global Diplomacy

Beyond defence and education, the leaders emphasised the steady expansion of trade and investment flows. They reaffirmed their commitment to unlocking further economic potential, particularly through MSMEs, startups, artificial intelligence and innovation-driven enterprises.

The India-France CEO Forum held alongside the visit was described as an important platform for strengthening business engagement. Both countries also welcomed amendments to the bilateral tax treaty aimed at improving certainty and encouraging investment.

On digital payments, both sides noted the progress of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France, the first European country to enable the system. Several flagship stores in Paris now accept UPI, simplifying transactions for Indian tourists. The leaders agreed to work towards broader acceptance of secure digital payment systems.

President Macron also invited PM Modi to participate in the G7 Summit in France in 2026. PM Modi welcomed the invitation and reiterated India’s commitment to global economic stability discussions.