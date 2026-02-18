Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Tests 25,700 As Volatility Remains High On Dalal Street

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessMutual FundsSensex Marginally Down, Nifty Tests 25,700 As Volatility Remains High On Dalal Street

In pre-opening, the Sensex was trading at 83,669.96, up 219.00 points, while the Nifty50 stood at 25,739.45, higher by 14.05 points or 0.05 per cent, indicating a mildly firm opening.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

Indian equity markets remained volatile on Wednesday after extending gains for a second consecutive session in the previous trade, supported by strength in banking, IT and capital goods stocks.

The BSE benchmark opened the session above 83,400, slipping almost 30 points, and the NSE Nifty50 started the day around 25,700, inching down 15 points, as of 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, BEL, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance emerged among the early gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Infosys, Adani Ports, Tech M, HCL Tech, and ICICI Bank.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 index climbed 0.58 per cent. Sectorally, the Metal index stood out with gains of more than 1 per cent, while the IT index tanked 0.96 per cent.

Benchmarks Log Second Straight Day Of Gains

On Tuesday, the Sensex rose 173.81 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 83,450.96. The index moved in a relatively tight range, touching a high of 83,598 and a low of 82,987.43 during the session.

The Nifty advanced 42.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 25,725.40, reflecting a measured recovery despite mixed global cues.

Broader markets also remained resilient. The BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 0.49 per cent, while the Midcap Select Index added 0.26 per cent, signalling sustained buying interest beyond frontline stocks.

IT Stocks See Selective Buying After Correction

Technology counters extended gains for the second straight session following the sharp recent sell-off. Sentiment improved after Infosys announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic, easing concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption in the sector.

“Domestic markets traded in a range-bound manner. The IT sector, following a sharp correction, witnessed selective bottom-fishing, aided by announcements of strategic collaborations with global AI partners,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.

Defence-related stocks also gained around 1.3 per cent ahead of the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid expectations of discussions on the possible acquisition of additional Rafale fighter jets, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
