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HomeBusinessICRA Lowers India's FY27 GDP Growth Estimate to 6.2% On West Asia Tensions, Higher Oil Prices

ICRA Lowers India's FY27 GDP Growth Estimate to 6.2% On West Asia Tensions, Higher Oil Prices

Rating agency ICRA has cut India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.2%, down from 6.5%, citing rising crude oil prices and the ongoing West Asia conflict.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICRA forecasts India's FY27 GDP growth at 6.2%, lowering from 6.5%.
  • Elevated crude oil prices impact FY27 growth projection significantly.
  • FY26 GDP growth estimated at 7.5%, slightly below NSO's estimate.

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI): India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.2 per cent in FY27, down from the earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent amid elevated crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia crisis, according to rating agency ICRA.

For FY26, ICRA estimates GDP growth at 7.5 per cent, marginally lower than the National Statistical Office's (NSO) Second Advance Estimate (SAE) of 7.6 per cent for the fiscal.

“ICRA now assumes crude oil prices to average at USD 95/bbl in FY27, against our prior estimate of USD 85/bbl, given the ongoing stickiness in prices amid the stalemate in West Asia. Consequently, we have pared our baseline forecast for the FY27 GDP growth (at constant 2022-23 prices) to 6.2 per cent from the 6.5 per cent expected earlier,” ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.

The rating agency also said GDP growth in the fourth quarter is expected to ease to a three-quarter low of 7 per cent from 7.8 per cent in Q3 of 2025-26.

A slower expansion across the industrial and services sectors is expected to have moderated GDP growth between these quarters, even as the performance of the agriculture sector is likely to have improved slightly.

“However, a slower rise in manufacturing volumes, contraction in exports, and nascent signs of margin pressure amid the West Asia fallout may have weighed on the industrial gross value added (GVA) growth performance in the quarter. Consequently, we expect the GDP growth to have slowed to a three-quarter low of 7 per cent in Q4 2025-26, below the NSO's implicit estimate of 7.3% for the quarter, while remaining quite robust," Nayar said.

Slowing global growth and shipping disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict weighed on India's merchandise exports in the March quarter of 2025-26, which fell by 2.8 per cent on a YoY basis, after a modest 1.4 per cent rise in the December quarter.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is ICRA's projected GDP growth rate for India in FY27?

ICRA projects India's GDP to grow at 6.2% in FY27. This is a slight decrease from their earlier estimate of 6.5%.

Why has ICRA revised down its FY27 GDP growth forecast?

The downward revision is primarily due to anticipated higher crude oil prices, averaging USD 95/bbl in FY27, influenced by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

What is the estimated GDP growth for FY26 according to ICRA?

ICRA estimates GDP growth at 7.5% for FY26. This is marginally lower than the National Statistical Office's Second Advance Estimate of 7.6%.

How is India's GDP growth expected to perform in the fourth quarter of FY26?

GDP growth in Q4 FY26 is expected to ease to 7%, a three-quarter low, from 7.8% in Q3 FY26. This is influenced by slower industrial and services sector expansion.

Published at : 19 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICRA Crude Oil Prices India Economy GDP GDP Growth Forecast FY27 West Asia Crisis
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