Government Removes Excise Duty On Higher Ethanol Petrol: What Changes For You?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fuel cost savings are uncertain due to ethanol's higher costs.

The central government has removed excise duty on petrol blended with higher levels of ethanol. The move aims to make these fuel variants commercially viable. The decision comes just weeks after the Bureau of Indian Standards set technical rules for these same blends, and days after the government launched E85 fuel at 48 stations nationwide.

For the average vehicle owner, the core question is simple. Will my fuel cost less? Will my vehicle be as efficient as before, and what changes are actually coming?

What The Government Has Done

The Ministry of Finance, through a notification issued on Wednesday, exempted petrol mixed with 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent and 30 per cent ethanol from central excise duty. These are called E22, E25, E27 and E30 respectively.

Until now, the government's focus had been on E20, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with regular petrol. This is the first time the Centre has offered a major tax break to blends beyond that level.

Where India Stands On Ethanol Blending Today

India has been adding ethanol to petrol for several years now, under a programme that aims to cut dependence on imported crude oil and reduce emissions. The National Policy on Biofuels, introduced in 2018 and revised in 2022, moved the target for 20 per cent ethanol blending forward to the Ethanol Supply Year 2025-26, from the original deadline of 2030.

Progress has been faster than expected. Public sector oil companies hit 10 per cent blending in June 2022, while the 20 per cent target was achieved in March 2025, five years ahead of schedule.

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Will Your Fuel Bill Go Down?

This is the question most car and bike owners will ask first. The honest answer is: not necessarily.

Many people assume that blending petrol with ethanol should bring down prices at the pump, since ethanol is produced domestically and not imported. But government data tells a different story. As of July 31, 2025, the weighted average procurement cost of ethanol for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024-25 stood at Rs 71.32 per litre, including transportation and GST.

The petroleum ministry has said that this cost has become higher than the cost of refined petrol. So the savings argument is not as straightforward as it appears.

There is a separate concern, too. Ethanol has a lower energy density than petrol. In simple terms, it contains less energy per litre. At higher blend levels, a vehicle may need to burn more fuel to cover the same distance. So even if the pump price looks lower, your actual cost per kilometre may not fall by the same margin.

E85: The New Fuel That Just Launched

Even as the government prepares the road for higher blends of petrol, it has already launched a much higher ethanol fuel on the other side of the spectrum.

On June 5, World Environment Day, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri unveiled E85 fuel in New Delhi, comprising 85 per cent ethanol. It is currently available at 48 public-sector fuel stations across the country and is priced at roughly Rs 20 per litre below E20 fuel. State-run oil marketing companies are selling it at this discount.

However, E85 cannot be used in most vehicles on Indian roads today. It is designed only for flex-fuel vehicles, which are built to run on ethanol blends ranging from E20 all the way up to E100. At present, India's flex-fuel vehicle market comprises just three models: the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. For the overwhelming majority of motorists driving conventional petrol vehicles, E85 is simply not an option right now.

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What About Your Existing Vehicle?

For the vast majority of Indians driving petrol vehicles today, the immediate impact of Wednesday's notification is limited. Higher ethanol blends like E22 or E25 are not yet on sale. The excise exemption creates the financial incentive for oil companies to eventually offer them, but commercial availability is still some distance away.

While there is no official data on the impact of E20 fuel on engines, consumers routinely report deteriorating mileage on social media. Higher ethanol blends, if and when they reach pumps, could intensify that concern.

The Bigger Trade-Offs

The government's case for ethanol blending rests on two strong arguments. India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil, leaving it exposed to global supply disruptions and a weak rupee. By replacing part of that imported petrol with domestically produced ethanol, the country saves foreign exchange and reduces its exposure. The programme also aims to cut vehicle emissions.

But ethanol is made from water-intensive crops like sugarcane, maize and rice. Producing just one litre of ethanol from rice, for instance, can require around 10,000 litres of water. Scaling up ethanol production also means diverting farm produce away from the food supply.

The Road Ahead

The excise exemption is not a signal that E22 or E25 petrol will appear at your nearest fuel station next week. It is a policy step, taken alongside the BIS standards notification, to ensure that the regulatory and financial groundwork is in place well before higher blends are commercially introduced.

What the two notifications together confirm is that the government's ethanol ambitions do not stop at E20. The direction of travel is clear: more ethanol in petrol over time, new fuel grades for flex-fuel vehicles, and a gradual restructuring of how India fuels its road transport.

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