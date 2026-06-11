Taking A Joint Home Loan? Know The Tax Benefits That Can Save You Lakhs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joint home loans offer substantial tax savings for family co-owners.

Borrowers claim separate deductions, requiring co-ownership and contribution share.

Benefits apply under Old Tax Regime; women co-borrowers get advantages.

Taking a home loan with a family member does more than just make the EMI easier to manage. It can also cut your tax bill significantly, provided you know the rules.

A joint home loan is one taken by two or more close family members, such as spouses, siblings, parents or children. It raises the total loan amount you are eligible for, divides the repayment load, and can sometimes get you a lower interest rate. But the bigger, often overlooked advantage is in taxes.

How Much Tax Can You Save?

Under Indian income tax law, a home loan borrower can claim two types of deductions. The first is up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year on the principal repaid, under Section 80C. The second is up to Rs 2 lakh per year on the interest paid, under Section 24b.

In a joint home loan, both borrowers can claim these benefits separately. So together, the family could save up to Rs 3 lakh per year on principal repayment alone. On interest, joint owners can together claim up to Rs 4 lakh per year. If there are three joint borrowers, the savings can go even higher.

Who Can Claim These Benefits?

Not every co-borrower qualifies automatically. To claim tax benefits, the borrower must also be a co-owner of the property. Paying the EMI is not enough. If someone is repaying the loan but does not have ownership rights, they cannot claim deductions.

There is another important condition. The deduction each person claims must match their share of EMI contribution, not their ownership share in the property.

Old Regime Or New Regime?

These deductions are only available under the Old Tax Regime. By default, ITR filing now happens under the New Tax Regime, which does not allow these home loan deductions. Families who want to use this benefit must actively choose to file under the Old Regime.

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Extra Benefit For Women Co-Borrowers

Adding a woman as a co-borrower has an additional perk. Women are usually charged lower stamp duty, which reduces the overall cost of buying the property. Some lenders also offer them slightly lower interest rates. Combined with the Section 80C and 24b deductions, this can make the loan considerably cheaper for the family. The woman co-borrower must be a co-owner of the property to get these benefits.

What About Rented Properties?

For properties that are let out, the rules are more generous. There is no upper limit on the interest deduction for rented homes. Both borrowers can claim deductions on the full interest paid, leading to much larger tax savings.

Why It Helps High-Income Earners Most

Joint loans are particularly useful when one borrower earns significantly more than the other. A higher income often means a higher tax slab. By splitting deductions between two earners, the family avoids hitting individual deduction ceilings and reduces its total tax outgo.

A joint home loan, in short, does not just spread the financial load. Structured correctly, it can help a family save a meaningful amount in taxes every year.

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