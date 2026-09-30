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English NewsBusinessHDFC Bank’s Compliance Leadership Changes: V N Srivatsan Named New CCO

HDFC Bank’s Compliance Leadership Changes: V N Srivatsan Named New CCO

Srivatsan is expected to join the bank on January 4, 2027, as a full-time employee. His three-year term will begin from the date he joins.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • HDFC Bank appointed V N Srivatsan Chief Compliance Officer.
  • Srivatsan, with 34 years experience, joins bank January 2027.
  • Rakesh Rajput ceased as CCO on September 30, 2026.

HDFC Bank has appointed V N Srivatsan as its new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) for a three-year term, effective from his date of joining.

Srivatsan is expected to join the bank on January 4, 2027, as a full-time employee. His three-year term will begin from the date he joins.

He currently serves as Head of Compliance: Overseas Banking and Subsidiaries & Data Privacy Officer at ICICI Bank Limited.

34 Years Of Professional Experience

Srivatsan has around 34 years of overall professional experience, including approximately 25 years in the BFSI sector and nearly 10 years of direct experience in compliance and regulatory inspection.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from PSG College of Technology and a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree from Sri Venkateshwara University.

Srivatsan has previously led Retail Banking Compliance and Regulatory Inspection for more than eight years.

His responsibilities have included overseeing regulatory compliance, handling regulatory inspections, designing and implementing compliance frameworks and policies, and working closely with senior management, the Audit Committee, the Board and regulators.

Rakesh Kumar Rajput Ceases To Be CCO

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar Rajput, who had served as HDFC Bank's Chief Compliance Officer since October 1, 2023, ceased to hold the position at the close of business hours on September 30, 2026.

Rajput holds a B.Sc. (Honours) degree and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He also has an Advanced Diploma in Business Management.

He will continue to remain a full-time employee of HDFC Bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has HDFC Bank appointed as its new Chief Compliance Officer?

HDFC Bank has appointed V N Srivatsan as its new Chief Compliance Officer. His three-year term will begin upon his joining on January 4, 2027.

When will V N Srivatsan officially join HDFC Bank?

V N Srivatsan is expected to join HDFC Bank as a full-time employee on January 4, 2027. His three-year term as CCO will commence from this date.

What is V N Srivatsan's professional experience?

Srivatsan has around 34 years of overall professional experience, with approximately 25 years in BFSI and nearly 10 years in compliance. He currently serves as Head of Compliance at ICICI Bank Limited.

What is the status of the previous Chief Compliance Officer, Rakesh Kumar Rajput?

Rakesh Kumar Rajput ceased to hold the CCO position on September 30, 2026. He will continue to remain a full-time employee of HDFC Bank.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
HDFC Bank HDFC Bank Compliance Leadership Changes V N Srivatsan New CCO
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