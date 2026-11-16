Yamuna Foam Row: BJP, AAP Clash Over Chhath Arrangements In Delhi As Devotees Offer Prayers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP and AAP clashed over Yamuna condition during Chhath Puja.

BJP accused AAP of politicizing pollution, defended festival arrangements.

AAP shared videos of frothy Yamuna, blaming BJP's cleanup failure.

Festival concluded; officials sought forgiveness for any Chhath shortcomings.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) traded barbs over the condition of the Yamuna during Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi, with the ruling party accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue and defending its arrangements for devotees.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said preparations for the festival were better than they had been under the previous AAP government, which he accused of banning Chhath rituals at the Yamuna ghats.

“The arrangement is so good now for the Chhath Puja celebration, but the condition was not good two years back. Chhath Puja celebration was banned at the Yamuna ghat in Delhi two years back,” Tiwari said.

BJP Accuses AAP Of Politicising Yamuna Pollution

Tiwari accused the AAP and the Congress of engaging in “shameful” politics by circulating visuals from the Kalindi Kunj ghat. He said devotees were satisfied with the arrangements made by the BJP government across the national capital.

“During the AAP rule, people used to cry to celebrate Chhath Puja, but the government was reluctant. Today, people are very happy with the arrangement,” he said.

If they aren’t finding anything wrong in this, then definitely we are not going improve. Chhat Puja in the cleanest water of Yamuna in India… https://t.co/KUlZo0kowZ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 16, 2026

The exchange followed the AAP posting videos on X showing devotees standing in the Yamuna amid thick layers of white foam.

“All that was served up in the name of cleaning the Yamuna was lies. Today, devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in the toxic Yamuna are suffering the consequences of the BJP's failure,” the party said in one post.

In another post featuring footage of the froth-covered river, the AAP directly targeted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, asking whether she felt any shame over devotees having to celebrate Chhath in the polluted water.

🚨 Devotees celebrate Chhath Puja along the Yamuna River despite polluted water in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/aWmMsR47yh — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 16, 2026

Kapil Mishra Claims 1,400 Ghats Prepared For Festival

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also defended the government's arrangements, pointing to more than 1,400 ghats set up across the city. He alleged that the previous administration had prevented worshippers from accessing the ghats.

“They (AAP) sat there imposing a ban. We have rolled out the red carpet. Today, grand Chhath Puja celebrations are being held at more than 1,400 ghats in Delhi,” Mishra wrote on X.

Amid the political row, Gupta took part in the concluding Usha Arghya ritual at ITO ghat on Monday morning, offering prayers to the rising Sun. She had inspected the Yamuna ghats by boat earlier and performed Sandhya Arghya at Sonia Vihar on Sunday.

Chhath Puja Concludes With Parana

The four-day festival began on November 13 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on November 14. It concluded on Monday as devotees broke their 36-hour waterless fast with Parana after offering prayers to the rising Sun.

Addressing reporters at ITO ghat, Gupta said her government had tried to ensure that the festival was celebrated with grandeur and devotion, while seeking forgiveness for any shortcomings in the arrangements.

“Today, I would like to say to all my brothers and sisters from Purvanchal that we tried to ensure this grand festival of Chhath is celebrated with great divinity and grandeur. If there has been any mistake or shortcoming on our part, please forgive us. Next time, I will strive to make even better arrangements than this,” she said.