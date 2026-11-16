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English NewsNewsIndiaYamuna Foam Row: BJP, AAP Clash Over Chhath Arrangements In Delhi As Devotees Offer Prayers

Yamuna Foam Row: BJP, AAP Clash Over Chhath Arrangements In Delhi As Devotees Offer Prayers

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed the previous AAP government had banned Chhath rituals at Yamuna ghats, while Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the BJP had prepared more than 1,400 ghats.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP and AAP clashed over Yamuna condition during Chhath Puja.
  • BJP accused AAP of politicizing pollution, defended festival arrangements.
  • AAP shared videos of frothy Yamuna, blaming BJP's cleanup failure.
  • Festival concluded; officials sought forgiveness for any Chhath shortcomings.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) traded barbs over the condition of the Yamuna during Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi, with the ruling party accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue and defending its arrangements for devotees.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said preparations for the festival were better than they had been under the previous AAP government, which he accused of banning Chhath rituals at the Yamuna ghats.

“The arrangement is so good now for the Chhath Puja celebration, but the condition was not good two years back. Chhath Puja celebration was banned at the Yamuna ghat in Delhi two years back,” Tiwari said.

BJP Accuses AAP Of Politicising Yamuna Pollution

Tiwari accused the AAP and the Congress of engaging in “shameful” politics by circulating visuals from the Kalindi Kunj ghat. He said devotees were satisfied with the arrangements made by the BJP government across the national capital.

“During the AAP rule, people used to cry to celebrate Chhath Puja, but the government was reluctant. Today, people are very happy with the arrangement,” he said.

The exchange followed the AAP posting videos on X showing devotees standing in the Yamuna amid thick layers of white foam.

“All that was served up in the name of cleaning the Yamuna was lies. Today, devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in the toxic Yamuna are suffering the consequences of the BJP's failure,” the party said in one post.

In another post featuring footage of the froth-covered river, the AAP directly targeted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, asking whether she felt any shame over devotees having to celebrate Chhath in the polluted water.

Kapil Mishra Claims 1,400 Ghats Prepared For Festival

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also defended the government's arrangements, pointing to more than 1,400 ghats set up across the city. He alleged that the previous administration had prevented worshippers from accessing the ghats.

“They (AAP) sat there imposing a ban. We have rolled out the red carpet. Today, grand Chhath Puja celebrations are being held at more than 1,400 ghats in Delhi,” Mishra wrote on X.

Amid the political row, Gupta took part in the concluding Usha Arghya ritual at ITO ghat on Monday morning, offering prayers to the rising Sun. She had inspected the Yamuna ghats by boat earlier and performed Sandhya Arghya at Sonia Vihar on Sunday.

Chhath Puja Concludes With Parana

The four-day festival began on November 13 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on November 14. It concluded on Monday as devotees broke their 36-hour waterless fast with Parana after offering prayers to the rising Sun.

Addressing reporters at ITO ghat, Gupta said her government had tried to ensure that the festival was celebrated with grandeur and devotion, while seeking forgiveness for any shortcomings in the arrangements.

“Today, I would like to say to all my brothers and sisters from Purvanchal that we tried to ensure this grand festival of Chhath is celebrated with great divinity and grandeur. If there has been any mistake or shortcoming on our part, please forgive us. Next time, I will strive to make even better arrangements than this,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main political dispute during Chhath Puja in Delhi?

The BJP and AAP traded barbs over the Yamuna River's condition during Chhath Puja celebrations. The BJP accused AAP of politicizing the issue, while AAP highlighted the river's pollution with white foam.

What did the BJP claim about Chhath Puja arrangements compared to previous years?

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stated that current arrangements were much better. He accused the previous AAP government of banning Chhath rituals at Yamuna ghats two years prior.

What did the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allege regarding the Yamuna River?

The AAP posted videos showing devotees in frothy Yamuna water. They accused the BJP of failing to clean the river, forcing devotees to celebrate in toxic conditions.

How many ghats were prepared for Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi?

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra defended the government's arrangements, stating that more than 1,400 ghats were set up across the city for the Chhath Puja celebrations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yamuna BJP Chhath Puja AAP
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