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English NewsBusinessMicrosoft 365 Outage: ICICI Lombard Issues Customer Advisory, Shares Alternative Support Channels

Microsoft 365 Outage: ICICI Lombard Issues Customer Advisory, Shares Alternative Support Channels

Amid the global Microsoft 365 outage, ICICI Lombard alerted customers to email support disruptions and shared alternative channels as Microsoft worked to restore Outlook and Teams.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global Microsoft 365 outage impacted Outlook, Teams worldwide.
  • ICICI Lombard informed customers about email disruption, offered alternatives.
  • Microsoft reported progress after applying patch; services remain variable.

The recent global Microsoft 365 outage, which disrupted services such as Outlook and Teams, has highlighted the importance of timely customer communication during unexpected technology disruptions.

Amid the disruption, ICICI Lombard proactively issued a service advisory across its social media platforms, informing customers that its email support services were temporarily affected. The company also reassured them that alternative channels, including its website, IL TakeCare app and WhatsApp, remained operational.

With the message, "We’re committed to keeping you connected", ICICI Lombard informed customers about the disruption and directed them to alternative channels for assistance while its email services remained impacted.

Microsoft 365 Outage Recovery Underway

The global Microsoft 365 outage, which began around 11:30 pm IST on November 12, disrupted Outlook, Teams and other workplace applications for users worldwide. More than 16 hours later, Microsoft said recovery efforts were progressing but stopped short of declaring the issue resolved.

In its latest Microsoft 365 status update, the company said recovery work had advanced in phases across the affected infrastructure. Both internal monitoring and customer reports indicated "incremental improvement" across several services.

However, Microsoft cautioned that service health "remains variable" and its systems had not fully returned to normal levels. As a result, Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications may work for some users while continuing to face disruptions for others. The company has not provided a timeline for complete restoration.

Microsoft Reports Progress After Applying Patch

The latest update follows Microsoft's status report issued around 1 pm IST on November 13, in which the company reported "positive results" in server stability after applying a patch to a component responsible for authentication and routing.

The component manages how users connect to Microsoft's servers. While the patch has helped improve stability, the company continues to work towards restoring services to normal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What services were impacted by the Microsoft 365 outage?

The global Microsoft 365 outage disrupted services such as Outlook, Teams, and other workplace applications for users worldwide.

How did Microsoft address the outage?

Microsoft applied a patch to a component managing user connections, which showed positive results. Recovery efforts are ongoing, but service health remains variable for some users.

How did ICICI Lombard communicate with customers during the outage?

ICICI Lombard informed customers via social media that email support was affected. They directed users to alternative channels like their website, IL TakeCare app, and WhatsApp.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Icici Outlook ICICI Lombard Microsoft 365 Outage
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