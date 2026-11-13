Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global Microsoft 365 outage impacted Outlook, Teams worldwide.

ICICI Lombard informed customers about email disruption, offered alternatives.

Microsoft reported progress after applying patch; services remain variable.

The recent global Microsoft 365 outage, which disrupted services such as Outlook and Teams, has highlighted the importance of timely customer communication during unexpected technology disruptions.

Amid the disruption, ICICI Lombard proactively issued a service advisory across its social media platforms, informing customers that its email support services were temporarily affected. The company also reassured them that alternative channels, including its website, IL TakeCare app and WhatsApp, remained operational.

With the message, "We’re committed to keeping you connected", ICICI Lombard informed customers about the disruption and directed them to alternative channels for assistance while its email services remained impacted.

Microsoft 365 Outage Recovery Underway

The global Microsoft 365 outage, which began around 11:30 pm IST on November 12, disrupted Outlook, Teams and other workplace applications for users worldwide. More than 16 hours later, Microsoft said recovery efforts were progressing but stopped short of declaring the issue resolved.

In its latest Microsoft 365 status update, the company said recovery work had advanced in phases across the affected infrastructure. Both internal monitoring and customer reports indicated "incremental improvement" across several services.

However, Microsoft cautioned that service health "remains variable" and its systems had not fully returned to normal levels. As a result, Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications may work for some users while continuing to face disruptions for others. The company has not provided a timeline for complete restoration.

Microsoft Reports Progress After Applying Patch

The latest update follows Microsoft's status report issued around 1 pm IST on November 13, in which the company reported "positive results" in server stability after applying a patch to a component responsible for authentication and routing.

The component manages how users connect to Microsoft's servers. While the patch has helped improve stability, the company continues to work towards restoring services to normal.