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English NewsSportsCricketJay Shah Reappointed As ICC Chair For Second Term, Decision Taken Unopposed

Jay Shah Reappointed As ICC Chair For Second Term, Decision Taken Unopposed

Jay Shah expressed his gratitude to the ICC Board and its Directors for reposing their faith in him and extending their support for another term as Chair.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed Jay Shah's reappointment as its Chair for a second consecutive term. The decision was taken unanimously, with no other candidate contesting the position. Shah's second term was proposed by ICC Directors during the Board and Committee meetings held in Bali, Indonesia.

The ICC Board expressed confidence in Shah's leadership, highlighting the importance of maintaining continuity as cricket enters a crucial phase of development. Key priorities for the organisation include expanding the sport's global reach, attracting a larger fan base and strengthening its commercial prospects.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said:

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

Shah stressed that the ICC's priorities should go beyond organising successful tournaments. He emphasised the need to create a sustainable future for cricket while keeping the interests of fans, players, commercial partners and other stakeholders in focus.

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Jay Shah ICC
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