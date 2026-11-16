Jay Shah Reappointed As ICC Chair For Second Term, Decision Taken Unopposed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed Jay Shah's reappointment as its Chair for a second consecutive term. The decision was taken unanimously, with no other candidate contesting the position. Shah's second term was proposed by ICC Directors during the Board and Committee meetings held in Bali, Indonesia.

The ICC Board expressed confidence in Shah's leadership, highlighting the importance of maintaining continuity as cricket enters a crucial phase of development. Key priorities for the organisation include expanding the sport's global reach, attracting a larger fan base and strengthening its commercial prospects.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said:

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

Shah stressed that the ICC's priorities should go beyond organising successful tournaments. He emphasised the need to create a sustainable future for cricket while keeping the interests of fans, players, commercial partners and other stakeholders in focus.

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”