US Rejects ‘Quad On Life Support’ Report Ahead Of Manila Summit, Calls It ‘Fake News'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US official dismissed reports of Quad's weakening as

Leaders meet in Manila, discussing security, technology, climate, health.

They reaffirm free Indo-Pacific, oppose South China Sea status changes.

Ahead of the Quad leaders’ summit in Manila, a senior US official dismissed as “fake news” a media report claiming that the strategic partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the United States was withering under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Quad leaders are scheduled to meet in the Philippine capital on Tuesday, marking their first summit in two years. The discussions are expected to cover maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, climate, health, economic security, infrastructure and connectivity.

Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson described a Politico report suggesting that the Quad was “on life support” as an “utterly ridiculous take”.

US Cites Five Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meetings

Responding to the report, Johnson highlighted the frequency of diplomatic engagements among the four countries under the Trump administration.

“Secretary Rubio has formally met with the Quad foreign ministers five times in the past two years - with three meetings in the past six months. The Secretary's first official call in office was to the Quad. We have regular monthly Quad sherpa calls and meetings. And we are working to formalise a Quad Leaders Summit at Asean next week. Fake News!” Johnson said.

The Manila summit is also expected to reaffirm the four countries’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific governed by the rule of law, the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders are expected to oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion in the East and South China seas.

South China Sea Tensions Add To Summit's Significance

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit amid renewed tensions between China and the Philippines over overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The Politico report had raised concerns in India, Japan and Australia about the future of the grouping, suggesting that the Quad could have become a casualty of the India-US trade dispute and Trump's outreach to China.

Although foreign ministers from the four countries have met five times since Trump returned to office, uncertainty had surrounded the leaders’ summit. The gathering was seen as potentially derailed, with Trump apparently reluctant to travel to India for the meeting.

Quad Summit Takes Place Outside Member Countries

India had been unable to host the summit over the past two years. The leaders' meeting is now taking place in Manila, a country outside the four-member grouping, on the sidelines of a multilateral event.

The development marks a departure from the earlier expectation that the summit would be hosted by one of the Quad members.

The Quad was elevated to the leaders’ summit level in 2021, giving the grouping a higher-level platform to coordinate on strategic and regional issues.