Gold SIP Started In January 2026? Here’s How Much Your Investment Could Be Worth Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold peaked January 2026 due to tensions, correcting mid-year.

SIPs effectively reduced average purchase cost during volatility.

Disciplined SIP investing outperforms attempts at market timing.

Gold has remained one of the best-performing asset classes over the past two years, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, central Bank buying and safe-haven demand. While many investors hesitated to enter after the sharp rally in 2025, those who began a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in a gold Mutual Fund in January 2026 have witnessed how disciplined investing can help navigate market volatility.

Gold Prices Witnessed Sharp Swings In 2026

Gold entered 2026 at approximately Rs 1,35,000 per 10 grams, following an exceptional 2025 in which the precious metal delivered returns of over 60 per cent. The rally continued into the new year, with gold touching an all-time high of approximately Rs 1,78,850 per 10 grams on January 29, 2026, while MCX Gold futures briefly crossed Rs 1,80,000 per 10 grams.

The surge was driven by geopolitical tensions, expectations of lower US interest rates and continued demand for safe-haven assets. Gold remained elevated through February and was trading around Rs 1,69,000 per 10 grams in early March before witnessing a healthy correction to nearly Rs 1,56,000 per 10 grams during the month. As of June 25, 2026, gold prices were trading near Rs 1,42,000 per 10 grams, comfortably above January levels despite the correction from record highs.

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What If You Started A SIP?

Consider an investor who started a Rs 5,000 monthly SIP in a gold mutual fund from January 2026. By investing Rs 5,000 every month for six months, the total investment would amount to Rs 30,000. Instead of worrying about market timing, the investor would have automatically accumulated more units during price corrections and fewer units when gold traded near record highs. This is one of the biggest advantages of the SIP approach, as it helps reduce the average purchase cost over time through rupee cost averaging. Although the exact portfolio value would depend on the NAV of the chosen gold mutual fund, the investor would still be sitting on gains as gold prices continue to trade above the levels seen at the beginning of the year.

Why SIPs Work Better During Volatility

Market volatility is often viewed as a risk, but for SIP investors it can become an opportunity. During January and February, when gold prices were trading near all-time highs, each SIP instalment purchased fewer units. However, as prices corrected during March, April and subsequent months, the same monthly investment bought more units at lower prices. This averaging mechanism helps investors build wealth without attempting to predict short-term price movements, making SIPs one of the most effective ways to invest in volatile asset classes like gold.

Long-Term Performance Supports The Strategy

The long-term performance of gold mutual funds further highlights the benefits of disciplined investing. For instance, SBI Gold Fund Direct Plan – Growth has delivered an annualised return of approximately 33.17 per cent over the last three years. While a six-month investment period is too short to judge long-term wealth creation, it demonstrates how consistent investing can help investors participate in market rallies while reducing the impact of short-term corrections.

Why Investors Continue To Prefer Gold Funds

Gold has traditionally acted as a hedge against inflation, currency weakness and geopolitical uncertainty. Unlike physical gold, gold mutual funds eliminate concerns around storage and purity while offering better liquidity and the convenience of investing through monthly SIPs. For long-term investors, a disciplined SIP approach can be more effective than attempting to identify the perfect entry point, especially in asset classes that experience frequent price fluctuations.

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Conclusion

The experience of investors who started a gold fund SIP in January 2026 reinforces a simple lesson, time in the market is often more important than timing the market. Although gold witnessed significant volatility during the first half of the year, disciplined investors continued accumulating units across different price levels, helping lower their average purchase cost while remaining invested in one of the strongest-performing asset classes. As global uncertainties continue and gold remains an important portfolio diversifier, systematic investing through SIPs continues to offer a practical and disciplined approach for long-term wealth creation.

“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”