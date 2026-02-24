Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
E-Commerce In India Set To Double By 2030, Quick Commerce And Rural Demand Lead Growth

E-Commerce In India Set To Double By 2030, Quick Commerce And Rural Demand Lead Growth

Despite rapid expansion, e-commerce still accounts for just 7-8 per cent of total consumer spending in India. Traditional retail remains robust, growing annually at 13-14 per cent.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s e-commerce story is entering a decisive new chapter. Valued currently at between $120-140 billion, the market is projected to nearly double to $280-300 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Indian consumers are no longer choosing between online and offline retail, they are blending both, reported ANI.

 As the BCG report observes, “Shoppers today move seamlessly between screens and stores, researching online, purchasing offline, and vice versa, based on convenience, trust, and need.”

Despite rapid expansion, e-commerce still accounts for just 7-8 per cent of total consumer spending in India. Traditional retail remains robust, growing annually at 13-14 per cent. Interestingly, five out of every ten offline shoppers now rely on online platforms for product research before making purchases in physical stores. The lines between digital and brick-and-mortar retail are increasingly blurred.

Parul Bajaj, India Leader - Marketing, Sales and Pricing Practice at BCG, underlined this shift, “Retail in India is becoming structurally multi-channel. Brands that treat online and offline as separate strategies risk falling behind. Those integrating both are scaling faster, innovating more frequently, and delivering stronger financial outcomes. The competitive advantage now lies in orchestrating connected consumer journeys across formats.”

E-Services Outpacing Traditional E-Retail

While e-retail continues to grow at a projected 16-18 per cent CAGR, e-services are expected to expand even faster, at 20-22 per cent. Categories such as travel, entertainment and digital bookings are witnessing explosive momentum.

Nearly 30 per cent of travel and hotel bookings are now made online, while 44 per cent of movie and event tickets are booked digitally. These segments are growing at upwards of 40 per cent, signalling that India’s digital consumption is spreading well beyond shopping baskets.

Electronics too are seeing decisive online migration. Around 45 per cent of mobiles and 23 per cent of personal electronic devices are now purchased through digital platforms, a structural shift that indicates growing consumer trust in online transactions.

A More Diverse Digital India

India’s online shopper base currently stands at nearly 300 million and is expected to rise to 440 million by 2030. The expansion is not just numerical but demographic.

Rural India now accounts for roughly 30 per cent of online users, reflecting deeper digital penetration. Women make up around 45 per cent of digital shoppers, with many citing safety and independence as key motivations for choosing online platforms.

Kanika Sanghi, Partner and Director at BCG, highlighted the changing consumer mix: “India's shoppers are becoming more diverse, with consumers using different formats depending on their needs and maturity. As the demographic mix of online shoppers becomes more democratic, platforms and brands must design simpler, safer, and more seamless experiences across touchpoints. The opportunity now is to reduce friction, build trust, and make multi-format journeys feel intuitive for every shopper.”

Quick Commerce And Social Selling Surge

The structure of online retail itself is evolving. Category-focused platforms now account for more than 60 per cent of online spending. Meanwhile, new-age formats such as quick commerce and social commerce are gaining remarkable traction, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Quick commerce has recorded a CAGR of over 100 per cent, while social and chat commerce are expanding at 40-45 per cent. These formats are redefining convenience, shrinking delivery timelines and tapping into hyperlocal demand.

Faster Growth For Brands And MSMEs

E-commerce is also accelerating business scaling. The time taken for a brand to reach Rs 100 crore in annual revenue has fallen from 11 years to approximately 7 years.

Small businesses and MSMEs are among the biggest beneficiaries. “Nearly 90% of small online sellers report sales growth, with many expanding employment and reaching national markets at lower cost,” the BCG report noted.

This democratisation of market access has helped smaller enterprises compete nationally without heavy investment in physical infrastructure.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Embed widget