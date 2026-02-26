Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDGCA Revises Refund Norms: Cancel Or Modify Flight Tickets Within 48 Hours

DGCA Revises Refund Norms: Cancel Or Modify Flight Tickets Within 48 Hours

The option would not be available for domestic flight bookings where the departure date is less than 7 days and in the case of global bookings, the departure date should be not less than 15 days.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Passengers can now cancel or change air tickets without paying additional charge within 48 hours of making the bookings subject to certain conditions, with aviation watchdog DGCA revising the ticket refund norms for airlines.

The option would not be available for domestic flight bookings where the departure date is less than 7 days and in the case of international bookings, the departure date should be not less than 15 days.

Coming out with the amended norms that are more passenger-friendly, DGCA also said that airlines should not levy any additional charge for correction in the name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when the ticket is booked directly through the airline's website.

"In case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/portal, onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives. The airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 14 working days," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Besides, there are changes with respect to norms for ticket cancellations due to a medical emergency faced by the passenger.

The amendments to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for 'Refund of Airline Tickets to Passengers of Public Transport Undertakings' comes against the backdrop of the rising passenger complaints about not receiving refunds on time.

The ticket refund issue also got highlighted during the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025 and at that time, the civil aviation ministry had directed the airline to complete the refunds within a specified timeline.

The revised CAR was issued on February 24.

Now, the airlines have been asked to provide 'Look-in option' for a period of 48 hours to passengers after booking tickets.

"During this period a passenger can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended.

"This facility shall not be available for a flight whose departure is less than 7 days for domestic flight and 15 days for international flight from booking date when ticket is booked directly through airline website," the regulator said.

Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option would not be available and the passenger would have to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment.

In a significant move, the watchdog said that airlines should not levy any additional charge for correction in name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when ticket is booked directly through airline website.

According to DGCA, in the event of ticket cancellations due to a medical emergency, where the passenger or a family member listed on the same PNR gets admitted/hospitalised during the travel period, airlines may provide either a refund or a credit shell.

"For all other situations, refunds will be issued once an opinion on the passenger's fitness to travel certificate is received from an airline's Aerospace Medicine specialist/ DGCA empanelled Aerospace Medicine specialist," it said.

In December 2025, scheduled airlines received a total of 29,212 passenger-related complaints and 7.5 per cent of them were related to refunds. During that month, domestic carriers carried over 1.43 crore passengers, as per DGCA data.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic airlines carried over 16.69 crore passengers in 2025. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new 'Look-in option' for airline tickets?

Passengers can cancel or change tickets without extra charges for 48 hours after booking. This applies to direct bookings, with exceptions for flights departing soon.

Are there any charges for correcting a name on a ticket?

Airlines cannot charge extra for correcting a passenger's name if the error is reported within 24 hours of booking directly with the airline.

What happens if a ticket needs to be cancelled due to a medical emergency?

For medical emergencies with hospitalization, airlines may offer a refund or credit shell. Other situations require fitness-to-travel certification.

How long does it take to get a refund from airlines?

Airlines are required to complete the refund process within 14 working days, as per DGCA norms.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Flight Tickets Aviation DGCA Flight Prices
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
DGCA Revises Refund Norms: Cancel Or Modify Flight Tickets Within 48 Hours
DGCA Revises Refund Norms: Cancel Or Modify Flight Tickets Within 48 Hours
Business
New Renault Duster Launching 17th March: Expected Price, Features, Engine Options
New Renault Duster Launching 17th March: Expected Price, Features, Engine Options
Business
No Rate Hike, No Problem? Why Banks Still Check Your Credit Score First
No Rate Hike, No Problem? Why Banks Still Check Your Credit Score First
Business
CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Residence, Reliance Commmunications Offices In Rs 2,220 Cr Loan Fraud Case
CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Residence, Reliance Commmunications Offices In Rs 2,220 Cr Loan Fraud Case
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget