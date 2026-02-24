Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Prices Slip Today (Feb 24), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 24, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 24 2026: Silver prices slipped on Tuesday in futures trade, tracking weakness in global bullion markets amid renewed uncertainty over US tariff measures and profit booking after recent gains.

In the international market, Comex silver prices also faced pressure alongside gold, as investors turned cautious ahead of key US economic data and ongoing trade-related developments. The broader weakness in precious metals followed a four-session rally driven by trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Market participants said bullion prices came under strain as traders locked in profits and the US dollar firmed. The renewed tariff push by the Trump administration added to global uncertainty. After the US Supreme Court blocked several earlier levies, President Donald Trump announced a fresh 10 per cent tariff effective Tuesday and warned it could be raised to 15 per cent.

Kotak Securities noted that despite the near-term correction, precious metals continue to draw support from hedging demand amid fiscal risks. However, volatility is likely to persist as markets await key US confidence and manufacturing index data.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 24

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices decrease on February 24, 2026?

Silver prices slipped due to weakness in global bullion markets, renewed uncertainty over US tariff measures, and profit booking after recent gains.

What factors influenced silver prices in the international market?

Comex silver prices faced pressure alongside gold due to investor caution ahead of US economic data and trade developments. Precious metals also saw weakness after a four-session rally.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram.

What is the silver price per kilogram in Chennai today?

The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 290,000 per kg.

What is the silver price per gram in Hyderabad today?

The current silver price in Hyderabad is Rs 290 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
