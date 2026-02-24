Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 24 2026: Silver prices slipped on Tuesday in futures trade, tracking weakness in global bullion markets amid renewed uncertainty over US tariff measures and profit booking after recent gains.

In the international market, Comex silver prices also faced pressure alongside gold, as investors turned cautious ahead of key US economic data and ongoing trade-related developments. The broader weakness in precious metals followed a four-session rally driven by trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Market participants said bullion prices came under strain as traders locked in profits and the US dollar firmed. The renewed tariff push by the Trump administration added to global uncertainty. After the US Supreme Court blocked several earlier levies, President Donald Trump announced a fresh 10 per cent tariff effective Tuesday and warned it could be raised to 15 per cent.

Kotak Securities noted that despite the near-term correction, precious metals continue to draw support from hedging demand amid fiscal risks. However, volatility is likely to persist as markets await key US confidence and manufacturing index data.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 24

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

