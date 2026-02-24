Silver prices slipped due to weakness in global bullion markets, renewed uncertainty over US tariff measures, and profit booking after recent gains.
Silver Prices Today Feb 24 2026: Silver prices slipped on Tuesday in futures trade, tracking weakness in global bullion markets amid renewed uncertainty over US tariff measures and profit booking after recent gains.
In the international market, Comex silver prices also faced pressure alongside gold, as investors turned cautious ahead of key US economic data and ongoing trade-related developments. The broader weakness in precious metals followed a four-session rally driven by trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Market participants said bullion prices came under strain as traders locked in profits and the US dollar firmed. The renewed tariff push by the Trump administration added to global uncertainty. After the US Supreme Court blocked several earlier levies, President Donald Trump announced a fresh 10 per cent tariff effective Tuesday and warned it could be raised to 15 per cent.
Kotak Securities noted that despite the near-term correction, precious metals continue to draw support from hedging demand amid fiscal risks. However, volatility is likely to persist as markets await key US confidence and manufacturing index data.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 24
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices decrease on February 24, 2026?
What factors influenced silver prices in the international market?
Comex silver prices faced pressure alongside gold due to investor caution ahead of US economic data and trade developments. Precious metals also saw weakness after a four-session rally.
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram.
What is the silver price per kilogram in Chennai today?
The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 290,000 per kg.
What is the silver price per gram in Hyderabad today?
The current silver price in Hyderabad is Rs 290 per gram.