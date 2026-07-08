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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsUS-Iran Ceasefire Over? Stock Markets Bleed, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Under 24,300

US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Stock Markets Bleed, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Under 24,300

In the pre-open session at around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was down 74.53 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 78,106.19, while the Nifty50 slipped 25.10 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 24,373.60.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets opened cautiously, tracking renewed US-Iran tensions.
  • US retaliatory strikes, sanctions heightened global crude oil fears.
  • Asian, US markets fell; crude oil prices surged significantly.

Indian equity markets opened on a cautious note on Wednesday as renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed on global sentiment and pushed crude oil prices sharply higher.

The BSE Sensex bled more than 350 points and tested 77,800, while the NSE Nifty50 breached 24,300, taking a hit of nearly 122 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Down Opening

The GIFT Nifty indicated that domestic equities could begin the session on a softer footing.

The futures contract was trading at 24,230, down 211 points, suggesting a gap-down opening for the Nifty50 as traders factored in rising geopolitical risks and stronger crude oil prices.

In the pre-open session at around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was down 74.53 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 78,106.19, while the Nifty50 slipped 25.10 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 24,373.60.

Although the decline in the pre-open session remained modest, derivatives signals pointed to a weaker start for the benchmark indices as investors reacted to fresh developments involving the United States and Iran.

Fresh US-Iran Escalation Weighs On Markets

Investor sentiment turned cautious after tensions between the United States and Iran flared up again.

According to reports, the US launched retaliatory strikes against Iran and reinstated sanctions restricting Tehran's global crude oil sales. The military action followed attacks by Iran on three commercial vessels travelling through the US Navy-protected shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments have raised concerns over global energy supplies and added to uncertainty across financial markets.

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Asian Markets Trade Lower

Most major Asia-Pacific equity markets slipped in early trade as investors assessed the geopolitical situation.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined around 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell nearly 0.8 per cent. The weakness across regional markets reflected growing risk aversion following the latest developments in West Asia.

Wall Street Ends In The Red

US markets closed lower overnight as investors trimmed exposure to risk assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended with moderate losses, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined more than 1 per cent, reflecting weakness in growth stocks.

Crude Oil Surges Above $75

Oil prices climbed sharply after the US military action and the renewed sanctions on Iranian crude exports heightened concerns over supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures rose around 3 per cent, with the July contract trading at approximately $75.78 per barrel during early Asian trade.

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India as they can increase inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit and weigh on corporate earnings.

Gold And Silver Ease

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, precious metals witnessed some profit-booking.

Gold futures declined nearly 1 per cent, while silver futures fell close to 2 per cent in early trade.

Also Read : Are You Using Your Credit Card For Convenience Or Just To Get Through The Month?

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian equity markets open cautiously on Wednesday?

Indian markets opened cautiously due to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp rise in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 both experienced significant declines.

What caused the renewed geopolitical tensions affecting markets?

Tensions flared after the US launched retaliatory strikes against Iran and reinstated sanctions on its crude oil sales. This followed Iran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

How did crude oil prices react to the US-Iran escalation?

Crude oil prices surged sharply, with Brent crude futures rising around 3% to approximately $75.78 per barrel. This surge was due to concerns over potential supply disruptions.

What is the impact of higher crude oil prices on India?

Higher crude prices are a key concern for India as they can increase inflationary pressures. They can also widen the current account deficit and negatively impact corporate earnings.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Share Market Today GIFT Nifty US Iran Tensions US Sanctions On Iran Hormuz West Asia War US Iran Ceasefire Attack In Hormuz
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