Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom S&P warns weak monsoon threatens India's rural economy.

Dual threat: low rainfall, high input costs impact farming.

Delayed sowing, financial sector stress, power cuts expected.

India's rural economy may face renewed headwinds if the south-west monsoon remains weaker than normal, with lower farm incomes, rising food prices and softer consumer demand emerging as key concerns, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The agency cautioned that agriculture is likely to bear the brunt of the rainfall shortfall, but the impact could gradually spread to rural-focused industries, lenders and even the power sector if dry conditions persist, reported TOI.

Rainfall Remains the Biggest Variable for Rural Growth

For an economy where agriculture still supports nearly half the workforce, the annual monsoon remains one of the most important drivers of rural prosperity.

S&P Global Ratings noted that a below-normal monsoon could reduce agricultural production, limiting farmers' incomes and weakening spending across rural India. The report also highlighted that the farm sector is contending with a second challenge, rising input costs linked to geopolitical tensions.

"India's rural economy faces a dual threat: An unusually dry southwest monsoon and higher agro-input costs driven by geopolitical conflict. The agricultural sector is the most exposed, in S&P Global Ratings' view," the report said.

From Farms to Markets: Why the Impact Could Spread

The consequences of poor rainfall are unlikely to remain confined to agriculture alone.

According to S&P Global Ratings, weaker crop production could reduce demand for tractors, agrochemicals, farm equipment and two-wheelers, industries that depend heavily on rural purchasing power. Lower agricultural output may also lift food prices, increasing inflationary pressures and weighing on household budgets.

The report added that if rainfall deficiencies continue, the government may have to step up support measures for the rural economy, putting additional pressure on public finances.

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Monsoon Deficit Raises Fresh Concerns

Recent weather trends have already added to concerns over the kharif sowing season.

According to Reuters, India recorded rainfall that was 39.8 per cent below the long-period average during June. While heavy showers along the western coast in early July helped reduce the overall rainfall deficit to 15.2 per cent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects below-average rainfall during July.

Reuters also cited IMD scientist S D Sanap as saying that the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is unlikely to strengthen monsoon activity over the next fortnight, while the chances of new low-pressure systems developing remain limited.

"As a result, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to receive below-average rainfall," Sanap said, according to Reuters.

Delayed Sowing Reflects Weather Stress

The uneven rainfall has already begun affecting planting activity across the country.

According to Union Agriculture Ministry data, farmers had sown summer crops across 35 million hectares as of July 5, representing a 21 per cent decline compared with the same period last year.

Rice, cotton, maize and soybeans are among the crops that have recorded lower sowing amid delayed rains.

Financial Sector Not Immune

The rating agency believes prolonged weakness in agriculture could also affect the financial system, particularly institutions with significant exposure to rural borrowers.

Banks may witness slower credit growth and a modest deterioration in asset quality, although S&P Global Ratings expects the overall impact on profitability to remain limited.

Microfinance institutions (MFIs), however, could face relatively greater stress because of their stronger dependence on rural borrowers.

"Microfinance institutions (MFIs) are more vulnerable than banks, and we anticipate a dip in agriculture-linked asset quality. Still, there are offsetting factors. Other non-agricultural growth engines are emerging in India, and the financial system remains resilient," Geeta Chugh, Credit Analyst at S&P Global Ratings, said.

She added that prudent lending standards and regulatory safeguards should help contain broader credit risks even if rainfall underperforms.

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Hydropower Generation May Also Be Affected

Beyond farming and finance, S&P Global Ratings warned that lower rainfall could also affect electricity generation.

The report estimates that hydroelectric power output could decline by 10-15 per cent under a weak monsoon scenario, adding another layer of pressure on the energy sector.

Even so, the agency maintained that India's broader economic outlook continues to be supported by resilient non-agricultural sectors and a stable financial system.

Government Urges Crop Diversification

With rainfall remaining uneven, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advised farmers in rainfall-deficient regions to shift towards short-duration and less water-intensive crops such as maize, pearl millet and green gram.

The recommendation is intended to reduce the impact of delayed rains on agricultural output during the current cropping season.

As the monsoon progresses, its performance will remain central to India's inflation outlook, rural consumption and overall economic momentum, making rainfall one of the key variables policymakers and markets will continue to watch closely.