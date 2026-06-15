E20 Fuel And Older Cars: What Happens If Engine Damage Occurs?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICICI Lombard clarified E20 fuel use does not invalidate insurance.

Older vehicles, not E20-compatible, raise separate damage concerns.

Manufacturer warranties and gradual wear remain distinct issues.

India's push towards cleaner and more locally sourced fuels has gathered pace with the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol. But as millions of motorists fill up with higher-ethanol fuel, a new question is beginning to surface: what happens if E20 damages an older vehicle?

The issue has gained attention after ICICI Lombard, one of India's largest private-sector general insurers, indicated that claims arising from E20-related damage in older, non-compatible vehicles could potentially be rejected under certain circumstances.

The discussion sparked debate among motorists, particularly owners of cars and two-wheelers manufactured before April 2023.

The insurer has now clarified its position, stating that the use of E20 fuel alone does not affect the validity of motor insurance policies and is not treated as negligence.

Insurer Clarifies Position On E20 Fuel

In a statement issued after the blog post attracted attention, ICICI Lombard said motor insurance coverage remains fully valid when E20 fuel is used.

“ICICI Lombard General Insurance reaffirms that motor insurance policies remain fully valid by the use of E-20 fuel. We further clarify that we do not treat usage of E-20 fuel in older vehicles as a negligence and we consider E-20 fuel program as a progressive environment friendly step,” the company said.

The clarification is significant because the earlier blog post suggested that E20-related damage claims could automatically be denied.

According to the insurer, claim admissibility depends on whether the loss arises from an insured event rather than the type of fuel used in the vehicle.

“Our insurance policies are designed to cover accidental damages, theft, personal accident for owner-drivers and co-passengers, as well as third-party liabilities, depending on the covers opted by the insured,” the company added.

It further emphasised that fuel type is not a determining factor in claim decisions.

“Claims are admissible based on the occurrence of insured perils such as vehicle accidents or theft. The type of fuel used in the vehicle such as Petrol, Diesel, CNG & so on is not a determining factor in claim admissibility. Accordingly, if a claim is admissible with conventional fuel, it is equally admissible with E-20 fuel and ICICI Lombard does not reject claims merely on the basis of fuel usage.”

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Why The Debate Started

The discussion stems from India's rapid rollout of E20 petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol.

The fuel is now widely available across India following the government's push to reduce crude oil imports and increase the use of domestically produced biofuels.

However, the Indian automobile industry only began selling E20-compatible vehicles from April 2023. As a result, a large proportion of cars and two-wheelers currently on Indian roads were originally designed for lower ethanol blends.

That has created uncertainty among owners of older vehicles who now find E20 fuel becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.

“Most vehicles on Indian roads predate the 2023 compatibility threshold and were never designed for high-ethanol blends. Finding E10 or unblended petrol is increasingly difficult,” ICICI Lombard had noted in its blog post.

Insurance Coverage And Vehicle Compatibility Are Different Issues

While the insurer has clarified that E20 usage alone will not result in claim rejection, experts point out that insurance coverage and vehicle compatibility are two separate matters.

Ethanol burns cleaner than conventional petrol and plays a central role in India's energy transition strategy. However, it behaves differently inside an engine.

According to ICICI Lombard's earlier observations, ethanol contains less energy per litre than petrol, which can slightly affect fuel efficiency.

The larger concern relates to long-term wear and tear in vehicles not designed for higher ethanol concentrations.

“Ethanol is corrosive. In vehicles not built for it, it can degrade rubber seals, damage fuel lines, and wear down engine parts gradually. The damage may not be immediate. It builds quietly, which makes it harder to catch and easier to dispute at claim time,” the insurer had said.

What About Engine Protection Covers?

Many motorists assume that engine protection add-ons automatically cover every type of engine-related damage.

However, policy wordings often contain exclusions.

ICICI Lombard noted that standard motor insurance policies typically exclude consequential damage, losses that develop gradually over time rather than resulting from a sudden insured event such as an accident.

The insurer also pointed out that many engine protection covers are designed primarily for situations such as water ingress, hydrostatic lock or oil leakage, rather than damage linked to chemical corrosion or long-term fuel compatibility issues.

As a result, vehicle owners are being encouraged to carefully review policy terms before assuming a particular type of mechanical damage will be covered.

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Manufacturer Warranty Questions Remain

Insurance may not be the only area where older vehicle owners face uncertainty.

Manufacturers may also assess claims differently if damage occurs in a vehicle not designed for E20 fuel.

“If your car is not E20-compatible and damage occurs, the manufacturer may reject the claim. It is best to check your manual or confirm with the dealer,” ICICI Lombard had advised.

For many consumers, this distinction may prove important. A vehicle could remain insured while still facing warranty-related questions if compatibility issues arise.

Can Premium Fuels Help?

The insurer also suggested that premium-grade fuels may help reduce some of the concerns associated with higher ethanol concentrations in older engines. “Premium fuels often have lower ethanol content, which is easier on older engines. It is not a full fix, but it helps,” the company said.

However, premium fuels typically come at a higher price, making them a more expensive option for everyday motorists.

India's ethanol blending programme has become one of the government's flagship energy initiatives, helping reduce crude oil imports while creating additional demand for agricultural feedstocks.

Yet as the transition accelerates, practical questions around compatibility, maintenance, warranties and long-term vehicle health continue to emerge.