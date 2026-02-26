Silver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 26 2026: Silver prices retreated on Thursday as traders booked profits following the previous session’s strong rally, even as geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar limited deeper losses.

The US dollar index eased 0.13 per cent to 97.58, making dollar-denominated bullion relatively cheaper for overseas buyers. Persistent trade uncertainty — with the US maintaining a 10 per cent tariff on certain imports and signalling potential hikes to 15 per cent or higher for some countries — continued to influence sentiment.

Analysts said safe-haven demand remains supported by the evolving US-Iran situation, with a third round of nuclear talks scheduled in Geneva on February 27 and reports of a US military build-up in the Middle East.

Domestically, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,63,600 and Rs 2,58,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,80,000.

Traders expect heightened volatility this week and advised investors to consider booking profits at elevated levels and look for corrective dips before initiating fresh long positions.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 26

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

