Silver prices retreated as traders booked profits after a strong rally. Geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar also limited deeper losses.
Silver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on Feb 26, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Feb 26 2026: Silver prices retreated on Thursday as traders booked profits following the previous session’s strong rally, even as geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar limited deeper losses.
The US dollar index eased 0.13 per cent to 97.58, making dollar-denominated bullion relatively cheaper for overseas buyers. Persistent trade uncertainty — with the US maintaining a 10 per cent tariff on certain imports and signalling potential hikes to 15 per cent or higher for some countries — continued to influence sentiment.
Analysts said safe-haven demand remains supported by the evolving US-Iran situation, with a third round of nuclear talks scheduled in Geneva on February 27 and reports of a US military build-up in the Middle East.
Domestically, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,63,600 and Rs 2,58,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,80,000.
Traders expect heightened volatility this week and advised investors to consider booking profits at elevated levels and look for corrective dips before initiating fresh long positions.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 26
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused silver prices to retreat on February 26, 2026?
What are the support and resistance levels for MCX silver?
MCX silver has support at Rs 2,63,600 and Rs 2,58,800. Resistance is seen at Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,80,000.
What is the silver price in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
What is the silver price in Chennai today?
The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.
What advice are traders giving to investors for the current week?
Traders expect heightened volatility and advise investors to book profits at elevated levels and wait for dips before buying.