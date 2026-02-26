Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 26, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 26 2026: Silver prices retreated on Thursday as traders booked profits following the previous session’s strong rally, even as geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar limited deeper losses.

The US dollar index eased 0.13 per cent to 97.58, making dollar-denominated bullion relatively cheaper for overseas buyers. Persistent trade uncertainty — with the US maintaining a 10 per cent tariff on certain imports and signalling potential hikes to 15 per cent or higher for some countries — continued to influence sentiment.

Analysts said safe-haven demand remains supported by the evolving US-Iran situation, with a third round of nuclear talks scheduled in Geneva on February 27 and reports of a US military build-up in the Middle East.

Domestically, MCX silver has support at Rs 2,63,600 and Rs 2,58,800, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,80,000.

Traders expect heightened volatility this week and advised investors to consider booking profits at elevated levels and look for corrective dips before initiating fresh long positions.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 26

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused silver prices to retreat on February 26, 2026?

Silver prices retreated as traders booked profits after a strong rally. Geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar also limited deeper losses.

What are the support and resistance levels for MCX silver?

MCX silver has support at Rs 2,63,600 and Rs 2,58,800. Resistance is seen at Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,80,000.

What is the silver price in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

What is the silver price in Chennai today?

The current silver price in Chennai is Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

What advice are traders giving to investors for the current week?

Traders expect heightened volatility and advise investors to book profits at elevated levels and wait for dips before buying.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Silver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Remain Steady (Feb 26), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Take A Beating (Feb 26), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Take A Beating (Feb 26), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
Lost Your Cheque Book? Here’s What You Must Do Immediately
Lost Your Cheque Book? Here’s What You Must Do Immediately
Personal Finance
Silver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Climb (Feb 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Breaking News: Amit Shah Vows to Clear Seemanchal of Illegal Immigrants, Highlights Govt Welfare
ALERT: Jaipur Clashes Leave Youths Injured in Sword and Stick Attack, Suspects Arrested
EXCLUSIVE: SC Flags NCERT Over Judicial Chapter, “Apology Alone Not Enough”
Breaking News: Industrialist Anil Ambani Faces ED Questioning in Multi-Crore Financial Scam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget