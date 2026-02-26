Gold Prices Take A Beating (Feb 26), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as investors booked profits after the previous session’s gains, though persistent geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar limited the downside.

In the prior session, the April gold contract had risen 0.74 per cent, while the March silver contract gained 3 per cent, prompting traders to lock in gains.

The US dollar continued to weaken amid lingering trade uncertainty, driven by differing positions on tariffs from the US Supreme Court and US President Donald Trump, who has reiterated that tariffs remain central to his trade policy. The US currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on certain imports, with some rates expected to increase to 15 per cent or more, adding to global trade unease.

The dollar index declined 0.13 per cent to 97.58, making dollar-denominated bullion relatively cheaper for overseas buyers.

Analysts said developments around US-Iran tensions, including a third round of nuclear talks scheduled in Geneva on February 27 and a US military build-up in the Middle East, continue to support safe-haven demand.

Market participants expect continued volatility this week and advised investors to book profits at higher levels and consider fresh long positions on corrective dips.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 26