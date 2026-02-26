Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Take A Beating (Feb 26), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 26) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as investors booked profits after the previous session’s gains, though persistent geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar limited the downside.

In the prior session, the April gold contract had risen 0.74 per cent, while the March silver contract gained 3 per cent, prompting traders to lock in gains.

The US dollar continued to weaken amid lingering trade uncertainty, driven by differing positions on tariffs from the US Supreme Court and US President Donald Trump, who has reiterated that tariffs remain central to his trade policy. The US currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on certain imports, with some rates expected to increase to 15 per cent or more, adding to global trade unease.

The dollar index declined 0.13 per cent to 97.58, making dollar-denominated bullion relatively cheaper for overseas buyers.

Analysts said developments around US-Iran tensions, including a third round of nuclear talks scheduled in Geneva on February 27 and a US military build-up in the Middle East, continue to support safe-haven demand.

Market participants expect continued volatility this week and advised investors to book profits at higher levels and consider fresh long positions on corrective dips.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 26

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,183

22 Karat- 14,835

18 Karat- 12,141

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,277

22 Karat- 14,920

18 Karat- 12,765

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,173 14,825 12,131
Gold Rate in Indore 16,173 14,825 12,131
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,183 14,835 12,141
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,277 14,920 12,765
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,183 14,835 12,141
Gold Rate in Salem 16,277 14,920 12,765
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Patna 16,173 14,825 12,131

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices edge lower on Thursday?

Gold prices moved lower as investors booked profits after recent gains. Persistent geopolitical tensions and a weaker US dollar limited the extent of the decline.

What is impacting the US dollar's value?

The US dollar is weakening due to ongoing trade uncertainty and differing positions on tariffs. President Trump's reiterated focus on tariffs contributes to global trade unease.

What factors are supporting demand for gold as a safe haven?

Developments concerning US-Iran tensions, including upcoming nuclear talks and a US military buildup in the Middle East, are supporting safe-haven demand for gold.

What is the general advice for investors regarding gold prices this week?

Market participants expect continued volatility and advise investors to book profits at higher levels. They also suggest considering fresh long positions on any corrective dips.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
