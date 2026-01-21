Davos 2026: Andhra Pradesh Partners With RMZ Group For Large-Scale Infrastructure Push

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDavos 2026: Andhra Pradesh Partners With RMZ Group For Large-Scale Infrastructure Push

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:35 PM (IST)

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
The Government of Andhra Pradesh and RMZ Group on Wednesday announced a strategic investment partnership at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos to develop large-scale mixed-use, digital and industrial infrastructure across the State.

The announcement was made in the presence of the Minister for Information Technology & Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the Chairman of RMZ Group.

Focus On Visakhapatnam As digital Infrastructure Hub

The partnership aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s vision to position Visakhapatnam as a next-generation mixed-use and digital infrastructure hub, while also driving industrial and logistics-led development in the Rayalaseema region to ensure balanced regional growth and employment generation.


As part of the plan, RMZ Group has proposed the development of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) Park at Kapuluppada Phase-1 IT Park in Visakhapatnam. The project is expected to have a potential built-up area of up to 10 million square feet across approximately 50 acres, aimed at attracting global enterprises and strengthening the city’s GCC ecosystem.

Hyperscale Data Centre Cluster Planned

RMZ Group also plans to set up a hyperscale data centre cluster in the Visakhapatnam region, with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt to be developed in phases. The project would require around 500 to 700 acres of land and is intended to support next-generation digital and AI workloads, with an emphasis on sustainability and green power integration.

Industrial And Logistics Park In Rayalaseema

In the Rayalaseema region, the Group has proposed an Industrial and Logistics Park at Tekulodu spread over approximately 1,000 acres. The project is aimed at anchoring industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics activity in the region.

Investment, Jobs And Ease Of Doing Business

Together, the proposed projects represent an investment of around USD 10 billion over a period of five to six years and have the potential to generate employment for nearly one lakh people across the IT, data centre, industrial and logistics sectors.


The Andhra Pradesh government reiterated its focus on improving the speed of doing business through single-point facilitation, land allotment and time-bound clearances, noting that predictable policy and execution certainty continue to strengthen investor confidence in the State.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of the partnership between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and RMZ Group?

The partnership aims to develop large-scale mixed-use, digital, and industrial infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on Visakhapatnam as a digital hub and industrial development in Rayalaseema.

What is planned for Visakhapatnam as part of this partnership?

RMZ Group plans to develop a Global Capability Centre (GCC) Park and a hyperscale data centre cluster in Visakhapatnam to attract global enterprises and support digital workloads.

What kind of infrastructure will be developed in the Rayalaseema region?

An Industrial and Logistics Park is proposed in the Rayalaseema region to support industrial manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics activities.

What is the estimated investment and employment potential of these projects?

The proposed projects represent an investment of around USD 10 billion over five to six years and could generate employment for nearly one lakh people across various sectors.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh WEF Davos RMZ Group
