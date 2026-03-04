Dalal Street Declines Amid Global Tensions, Sensex Plummets 1,122 Points, Nifty Ends At 24,480

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDalal Street Declines Amid Global Tensions, Sensex Plummets 1,122 Points, Nifty Ends At 24,480

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices declined sharply on Wednesday as the Sensex fell 1,122.66 points to settle at 79,116.19 and the Nifty declined over 385 points to close trade at 24,480.50 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex plunged 1,773 points, or 2.21 per cent, to close at 78,465, while the Nifty declined 549 points, also down 2.21 per cent, to settle at 24,316.

 

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
