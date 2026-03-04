Explorer
Dalal Street Declines Amid Global Tensions, Sensex Plummets 1,122 Points, Nifty Ends At 24,480
The Indian benchmark indices declined sharply on Wednesday as the Sensex fell 1,122.66 points to settle at 79,116.19 and the Nifty declined over 385 points to close trade at 24,480.50 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex plunged 1,773 points, or 2.21 per cent, to close at 78,465, while the Nifty declined 549 points, also down 2.21 per cent, to settle at 24,316.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
Dalal Street Declines Amid Global Tensions, Sensex Plummets 1,122 Points, Nifty Ends At 24,480
Business
Trump Orders Maritime Insurance For Ships, Says US Navy May Escort Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz
Business
Airspace Closures, Rising Jet Fuel Costs: How The Middle East Crisis Could Hit IndiGo And SpiceJet
Business
Gold Prices Soar 1% Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Advertisement
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by