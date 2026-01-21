Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump At Davos: Greenland, NATO, Macron Tariffs, Venezuela-Top 10 Claims & Quotes

Trump At Davos: Greenland, NATO, Macron Tariffs, Venezuela-Top 10 Claims & Quotes

Trump repeated his claim that he stopped “eight wars”, including between India and Pakistan-a claim that has been disputed previously.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:03 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, making wide-ranging remarks on the Russia-Ukraine war, Greenland, NATO, tariffs and US foreign policy. Trump claimed the US is “reasonably close” to a deal to end the Ukraine war, while also doubling down on his push for US control of Greenland, insisting it would strengthen NATO. In the same speech, he repeated his claim of having stopped multiple wars-including India and Pakistan-attacked European allies over migration and spending, and again alleged the 2020 US election was “rigged”. Here are the key quotes and takeaways.

Ukraine War

Trump said he is “reasonably close” to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, indicating that negotiations are progressing and a deal may be within reach.

Greenland Push

Trump renewed his demand for Greenland, claiming only the US has the capability to protect the territory and calling American control strategically necessary.

Denmark Dig

He again attacked Denmark, calling it “ungrateful” and questioning why the US returned Greenland after World War II.

NATO Angle

Trump claimed Greenland acquisition would not threaten NATO and would instead “enhance” the alliance’s security.

India-Pak Claim

Trump repeated his claim that he stopped “eight wars”, including between India and Pakistan-a claim that has been disputed previously.

Macron Tariff Warning

Trump claimed he warned French President Emmanuel Macron about tariffs, linking it to disputes over drug prices.

‘World Runs On Us’

He said “without us most of the countries don’t work”, projecting the US as central to global stability and systems.

2020 ‘Rigged Election’

Trump again alleged the 2020 US presidential election was “rigged”, repeating his long-running claim.

Oil Pitch

Trump said major oil companies are “coming in” with the US, positioning it as a signal of confidence in his policy direction.

Venezuela Deal Claim

Trump claimed Venezuela offered to make a deal after a US attack ended, presenting it as an example of American leverage.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
European Union Greenland Davos Summit Trump At Davos
