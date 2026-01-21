Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos

IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos

Responding directly to Georgieva, Ashwini Vaishnav said the IMF’s assessment did not align with widely accepted global benchmarks.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav on January 21, 2026, firmly rejected International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s characterisation of India as a “second-tier” artificial intelligence (AI) power, asserting that India clearly belongs among the world’s leading AI nations.

Vaishnav was responding to Georgieva’s remarks during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2026, which focused on the global impact and future trajectory of AI.

What The IMF Chief Said About India

Speaking at the Davos panel, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said countries such as the United States, Denmark and Singapore formed the top tier in AI development.

While acknowledging India’s long-term investments in information technology, she placed the country in the second group, describing it as a second-tier AI power that is not yet a global leader in the field.

Vaishnav Rejects ‘Second-Tier’ Label

Responding directly to Georgieva, Ashwini Vaishnav said the IMF’s assessment did not align with widely accepted global benchmarks.

“I don't know what the IMF's criteria are, but Stanford University ranks India third in the world in AI penetration, AI preparedness, and AI talent. It ranks second in AI talent. Therefore, your second-tier classification is incorrect. India is clearly in the first group,” Vaishnav said.

Focus On ROI And Practical AI Deployment

Vaishnav stressed that leadership in AI is not defined solely by building large foundational models.

“Return on investment (ROI) doesn't come from building large models. 95% of the work is done by models with 20–50 billion parameters. India has already built many such models and is deploying them in various sectors, leading to improved productivity, efficiency, and technology utilisation,” he said.

Progress Across All Five Layers of AI

The Union Minister said India is advancing across all five layers of AI architecture, the application layer, model layer, chip layer, infrastructure layer, and energy layer.

“India will become the world's largest service provider at the application layer. Understanding the enterprise's business and providing services through AI applications will generate the highest ROI. India's focus is on diffusing AI on a large scale, not just on scale,” Vaishnav said.

Semiconductor Ecosystem And Global Recognition

Citing a Stanford report, Vaishnav said India ranks among the top three globally in AI penetration, preparedness and talent, and second in AI talent.

He added that India is building a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem encompassing design, fabrication, packaging, materials and equipment. Global technology firms, including Google, are expanding AI data centres in India and deepening partnerships with Indian startups.

Vaishnav said these developments reflect growing international recognition of India as a trusted AI partner, with the country focusing on the fifth Industrial Revolution, where smaller, cost-effective solutions are expected to deliver higher returns.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the IMF's assessment of India's position in AI development?

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva characterized India as a 'second-tier' AI power, placing it in the second group of AI development, not among global leaders.

How did India's Minister for Electronics and IT respond to the IMF's assessment?

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav rejected the 'second-tier' label, stating that India belongs among leading AI nations and citing Stanford University rankings as evidence.

What criteria does India focus on for AI leadership?

India emphasizes Return on Investment (ROI) and practical AI deployment, noting that most work is done by smaller models, and aims for large-scale AI diffusion across sectors.

According to Minister Vaishnav, where does India stand in AI talent and penetration?

Citing a Stanford report, Minister Vaishnav stated that India ranks among the top three globally in AI penetration, preparedness, and talent, and second in AI talent.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEF Ashwini Vaishnav Davos IMF India Second Tier In AI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Setback After Setback For Thackeray Brothers: MNS Corporators To Support Shinde Camp?
Setback After Setback For Thackeray Brothers: MNS Corporators To Support Shinde Camp?
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
Business
Donald Trump Reaches Switzerland For Davos Summit Amid Tensions With EU
Donald Trump Reaches Switzerland For Davos Summit Amid Tensions With EU
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget