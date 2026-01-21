IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav on January 21, 2026, firmly rejected International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s characterisation of India as a “second-tier” artificial intelligence (AI) power, asserting that India clearly belongs among the world’s leading AI nations.

Vaishnav was responding to Georgieva’s remarks during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2026, which focused on the global impact and future trajectory of AI.

What The IMF Chief Said About India

Speaking at the Davos panel, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said countries such as the United States, Denmark and Singapore formed the top tier in AI development.

While acknowledging India’s long-term investments in information technology, she placed the country in the second group, describing it as a second-tier AI power that is not yet a global leader in the field.

Vaishnav Rejects ‘Second-Tier’ Label

Responding directly to Georgieva, Ashwini Vaishnav said the IMF’s assessment did not align with widely accepted global benchmarks.

“I don't know what the IMF's criteria are, but Stanford University ranks India third in the world in AI penetration, AI preparedness, and AI talent. It ranks second in AI talent. Therefore, your second-tier classification is incorrect. India is clearly in the first group,” Vaishnav said.

Focus On ROI And Practical AI Deployment

Vaishnav stressed that leadership in AI is not defined solely by building large foundational models.

“Return on investment (ROI) doesn't come from building large models. 95% of the work is done by models with 20–50 billion parameters. India has already built many such models and is deploying them in various sectors, leading to improved productivity, efficiency, and technology utilisation,” he said.

Progress Across All Five Layers of AI

The Union Minister said India is advancing across all five layers of AI architecture, the application layer, model layer, chip layer, infrastructure layer, and energy layer.

“India will become the world's largest service provider at the application layer. Understanding the enterprise's business and providing services through AI applications will generate the highest ROI. India's focus is on diffusing AI on a large scale, not just on scale,” Vaishnav said.

Semiconductor Ecosystem And Global Recognition

Citing a Stanford report, Vaishnav said India ranks among the top three globally in AI penetration, preparedness and talent, and second in AI talent.

He added that India is building a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem encompassing design, fabrication, packaging, materials and equipment. Global technology firms, including Google, are expanding AI data centres in India and deepening partnerships with Indian startups.

Vaishnav said these developments reflect growing international recognition of India as a trusted AI partner, with the country focusing on the fifth Industrial Revolution, where smaller, cost-effective solutions are expected to deliver higher returns.