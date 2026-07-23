No, the Centre has not taken a decision to increase ethanol blending beyond the current 20% level. Any future move will be based on scientific studies and consultations with stakeholders.
Explorer
Centre Defends E20 Fuel In Parliament, Says No Verified Evidence Of Widespread Engine Failure
According to the reply, E15+ blended petrol has been in widespread use for more than three-and-a-half years, while E19-E20 fuel has been used for over two-and-a-half years.
- Government clarifies no immediate E20+ blending increase planned.
- E20 transition was phased, based on extensive scientific studies.
- Real-world data shows E20 causes no widespread vehicle damage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has the government decided to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20%?
Does E20 fuel cause widespread engine damage or vehicle breakdowns?
The government states there is no verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to E20. Manufacturers also report no higher incidence of damage compared to earlier blends.
Does E20 fuel significantly reduce vehicle mileage or fuel efficiency?
Any reduction in fuel economy in some older vehicles designed for E10 is generally limited to about 3-5%. Mileage depends on various factors, and E20 offers a higher octane rating and cleaner combustion.
Will non-blended or lower-blend petrol options be available at fuel stations?
No, there is no proposal to mandate the availability of non-blended or lower-blend petrol. The government's policy is to progressively transition towards cleaner and more sustainable fuels.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
Center Defends E20 Fuel, Says No Verified Evidence Of Widespread Engine Failure
Business
Pre-Open Buzz: Top Three Stocks That Attracted Heavy Buying
Business
Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Falls Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900
Business
Quote Of The Day | Ratan Tata Explains How Your Mindset Shapes Your Future
Advertisement
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion