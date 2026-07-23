Center Defends E20 Fuel, Says No Verified Evidence Of Widespread Engine Failure

The Centre has said that no decision has been taken to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20 per cent level, adding that any future move will be based on scientific studies and consultations with stakeholders.

Responding to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on July 20, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the government would consider higher ethanol blends only after detailed technical evaluations involving automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and research institutions.

'Transition To E20 Was Phased And Evidence-Based'

The government said the transition to E20 was gradual rather than abrupt.

According to the reply, India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme began with a pilot project in 2001, while ethanol blending increased progressively from around 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 20 per cent in 2025-26.

The reply stated that before every increase in blending levels, studies were conducted in consultation with NITI Aayog, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Oil Marketing Companies and automobile manufacturers.

These studies included laboratory testing, durability trials and field validation covering engine durability, material compatibility, fuel systems, corrosion resistance, drivability, emissions, fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance.

Govt Cites Real-World Data On E20

The government rejected the suggestion that E20 is a newly introduced fuel.

According to the reply, E15+ blended petrol has been in widespread use for more than three-and-a-half years, while E19-E20 fuel has been used for over two-and-a-half years.

During this period, more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars, including many older vehicles manufactured before E20 certification, have operated on these fuels "without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending."

The government said that if E20 had caused systemic damage to vehicle performance or longevity, it would have been reflected in large-scale warranty claims and service records, which it said had not been observed.

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Manufacturers Report No Higher Incidence Of Damage

The reply also cited manufacturer service data.

According to the government, one leading four-wheeler manufacturer serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older, non-E20-certified vehicles, without reporting any vehicular damage attributable to E20 fuel.

Similarly, one leading two-wheeler manufacturer reported no higher incidence of damage in vehicles using E20 compared with earlier fuel blends.

The government added that manufacturers continue to honour warranty obligations for vehicles using specification-compliant E20 fuel.

Mileage Depends On Multiple Factors

Addressing concerns over fuel efficiency, the government said mileage depends on several factors, including driving habits, tyre pressure, servicing, air-conditioner usage and driving conditions.

It stated that any reduction in fuel economy in some older vehicles designed for E10 fuel is generally limited to about 3-5 per cent, while E20 offers a higher octane rating, better anti-knock characteristics, cleaner combustion and smoother engine operation.

Ethanol Procurement Crosses 1,000 Crore Litres In FY25

The government also shared procurement data for ethanol blended with petrol by public sector Oil Marketing Companies.

Ethanol Supply Year Quantity Procured (Crore Litres) Procurement Value (₹ Crore) 2023-24 679.04 48,757.01 2024-25 1,033.31 73,996.48 2025-26 (up to June 2026) 705.43 49,577.36

According to the reply, 501 ethanol suppliers are currently registered with PSU OMCs.

No Proposal For Lower-Blend Petrol

The Centre also clarified that there is no proposal to mandate the availability of non-blended or lower-blend petrol at select fuel stations.

The government said its policy is to progressively transition towards cleaner, technologically superior and environmentally sustainable fuels under the National Policy on Biofuels and the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.

It added that maintaining parallel nationwide supply chains for lower-blend petrol would increase logistics complexity and costs while reducing the environmental, energy security and farmer welfare benefits achieved through the EBP Programme.

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