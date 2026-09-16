Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India introduces unique 14-digit Bhoo-Aadhaar numbers for all land.

DILRMP 3.0 digitizes records, maps, ownership; tackles land fraud.

Program covers urban land, upgrades offices, links revenue courts.

A land parcel in India could soon have its own digital identity. Under the government's latest land-record modernisation initiative, every plot will be assigned a unique 14-digit number called 'Bhu-Aadhaar'.

The system is part of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP) 3.0, for which the government has now issued guidelines. The programme seeks to bring land ownership records, maps and property registration details together in a digital framework covering areas from villages to cities.

DILRMP 3.0 will be implemented between 2026 and 2031 with a budget of Rs 565.5 crore (US$1.2 billion).

What Will Change For Landowners?

The proposed system is aimed at giving individual parcels a distinct digital identity rather than relying only on existing land and property records.

The 14-digit Bhu-Aadhaar number will uniquely identify a land parcel and help connect its details with the wider digital land-record system.

The government expects the identification mechanism to make land records easier to organise and identify. It is also intended to help tackle land fraud and cases involving the misrepresentation of records.

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One Digital System For Maps, Ownership And Registration

A major part of DILRMP 3.0 will be the development of a GIS-enabled 'land stack' in states.

The digital framework will bring together three key sets of information: land maps, records of rights and registration details.

This means information that forms part of different stages of land ownership and registration will be digitally linked within the system.

The programme will also address older physical records. Existing land and property registration documents will be scanned and converted into digital records, which will then be securely maintained.

Urban Properties To Get Digital Records Too

The digitisation exercise will not be limited to rural land.

The NAKSHA pilot project will be used to prepare GIS-based land records for urban areas. As part of this exercise, Urban Property Cards, or UrPro Cards, will be issued.

The initiative will therefore bring urban land and property information into the broader digital-record framework being developed under DILRMP 3.0.

75 Busy Sub-Registrar Offices To Be Upgraded

The programme also includes changes to the infrastructure through which property-related services are delivered.

As part of DILRMP 3.0, 75 highly congested sub-registrar offices will be developed as modern service centres.

The government also plans to link revenue court records with land records. This integration is aimed at making information more accessible in land-related cases and helping expedite the disposal of such matters.

Why The Government Is Digitising Land Records

The broader objective of DILRMP 3.0 is to move towards an integrated, GIS-based digital system for land records.

By connecting land maps, rights records and registration information and assigning a unique 14-digit identifier to each parcel, the programme is designed to create a more connected record of land ownership.

The guidelines cover the period from 2026 to 2031, during which the government plans to advance the digital integration of land records across villages and urban areas.