Gold and silver prices rose due to softer crude oil prices and lower US bond yields. Sentiment was also supported by anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 16): Metals Rising, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Sep 16, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and a stronger dollar. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices rose on lower crude, bond yields.
- MCX gold and silver futures recorded significant price gains.
- Investors awaited Fed policy amidst global geopolitical uncertainties.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, with bullion rates gaining up to 1 per cent as softer crude oil prices and lower US bond yields supported sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,51,598 around 10:45 am, up Rs 789 or 0.52 per cent. The contract had climbed as much as 1 per cent, or Rs 1,291, to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,52,100. Its intraday low stood at Rs 1,51,450, which was still around 0.5 per cent higher.
Silver recorded stronger gains during the session. December futures rose as much as 1.66 per cent, or Rs 3,870, to reach an intraday high of Rs 2,35,988. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,35,079, higher by Rs 2,961 or 1.28 per cent. The contract had touched an intraday low of Rs 2,34,540, still representing a gain of 1.04 per cent or Rs 2,422.
Analysts said MCX gold opened with a mild gap-up but remained capped by its 50-day exponential moving average. The contract recovered after finding support in the Rs 1,50,700-Rs 1,50,000 zone.
On the upside, immediate resistance for gold is placed at Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,54,700. A decisive break above this range could open the way towards Rs 1,56,300-Rs 1,57,000.
The support levels for gold remain at Rs 1,50,700-Rs 1,50,000, followed by the Rs 1,48,000-Rs 1,47,300 zone.
MCX silver also started the session on a stronger note and traded close to the Rs 2,35,000 level after recovering from the Rs 2,30,000 zone.
Resistance for silver is seen at Rs 2,39,000-Rs 2,40,000, followed by Rs 2,45,000-Rs 2,46,000. On the downside, support is positioned at Rs 2,34,000-Rs 2,33,000 and then at Rs 2,30,000-Rs 2,29,000.
In overseas markets, US gold futures for December delivery gained around 1 per cent to $4,380 per ounce.
The rise in gold was supported by a decline in crude oil prices, which eased pressure on the US dollar and Treasury yields. Investors were also awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, with experts expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.
Geopolitical developments continued to influence bullion sentiment. The US-Iran conflict remains unresolved, while reports of Saudi Arabia intercepting a Houthi drone and explosions on Iran's Qeshm Island added to uncertainty in global markets.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 16
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,359
22 Karat- 14,080
18 Karat- 11,523
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,344
22 Karat- 14,065
18 Karat- 11,834
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,344
22 Karat- 14,065
18 Karat- 11,508
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,344
22 Karat- 14,065
18 Karat- 11,508
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,344
22 Karat- 14,065
18 Karat- 11,508
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,344
22 Karat- 14,065
18 Karat- 11,508
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,344
|14,065
|11,508
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,349
|14,070
|11,513
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,349
|14,070
|11,513
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,359
|14,080
|11,523
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,344
|14,065
|11,834
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,344
|14,065
|11,508
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,344
|14,065
|11,508
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,359
|14,080
|11,523
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,344
|14,065
|11,834
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,344
|14,065
|11,508
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,344
|14,065
|11,508
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,349
|14,070
|11,513
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 16
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|245
|245,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices increase on Wednesday?
What was the trading price for October gold futures on MCX?
Gold futures for October delivery on MCX were trading at Rs 1,51,598, up by Rs 789 or 0.52 percent. The contract had an intraday high of Rs 1,52,100.
How much did December silver futures gain on MCX?
December silver futures on MCX gained Rs 2,961 or 1.28 percent, trading at Rs 2,35,079. The contract reached an intraday high of Rs 2,35,988.
What factors influenced the rise in overseas gold futures?
The rise in US gold futures was supported by a decline in crude oil prices, which eased pressure on the US dollar and Treasury yields. Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.