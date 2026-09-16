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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 16): Metals Rising, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 16): Metals Rising, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Sep 16, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and a stronger dollar. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices rose on lower crude, bond yields.
  • MCX gold and silver futures recorded significant price gains.
  • Investors awaited Fed policy amidst global geopolitical uncertainties.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, with bullion rates gaining up to 1 per cent as softer crude oil prices and lower US bond yields supported sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,51,598 around 10:45 am, up Rs 789 or 0.52 per cent. The contract had climbed as much as 1 per cent, or Rs 1,291, to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,52,100. Its intraday low stood at Rs 1,51,450, which was still around 0.5 per cent higher.

Silver recorded stronger gains during the session. December futures rose as much as 1.66 per cent, or Rs 3,870, to reach an intraday high of Rs 2,35,988. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,35,079, higher by Rs 2,961 or 1.28 per cent. The contract had touched an intraday low of Rs 2,34,540, still representing a gain of 1.04 per cent or Rs 2,422.

Analysts said MCX gold opened with a mild gap-up but remained capped by its 50-day exponential moving average. The contract recovered after finding support in the Rs 1,50,700-Rs 1,50,000 zone.

On the upside, immediate resistance for gold is placed at Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,54,700. A decisive break above this range could open the way towards Rs 1,56,300-Rs 1,57,000.

The support levels for gold remain at Rs 1,50,700-Rs 1,50,000, followed by the Rs 1,48,000-Rs 1,47,300 zone.

MCX silver also started the session on a stronger note and traded close to the Rs 2,35,000 level after recovering from the Rs 2,30,000 zone.

Resistance for silver is seen at Rs 2,39,000-Rs 2,40,000, followed by Rs 2,45,000-Rs 2,46,000. On the downside, support is positioned at Rs 2,34,000-Rs 2,33,000 and then at Rs 2,30,000-Rs 2,29,000.

In overseas markets, US gold futures for December delivery gained around 1 per cent to $4,380 per ounce.

The rise in gold was supported by a decline in crude oil prices, which eased pressure on the US dollar and Treasury yields. Investors were also awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, with experts expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

Geopolitical developments continued to influence bullion sentiment. The US-Iran conflict remains unresolved, while reports of Saudi Arabia intercepting a Houthi drone and explosions on Iran's Qeshm Island added to uncertainty in global markets.

Also Read : UPI Charges From October 15: Paying More Than Rs 2,000? Know What The New Rule Means

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 16

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,359

22 Karat- 14,080

18 Karat- 11,523

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,834

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,344 14,065 11,508
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,349 14,070 11,513
Gold Rate in Indore 15,349 14,070 11,513
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,359 14,080 11,523
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,344 14,065 11,834
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,344 14,065 11,508
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,344 14,065 11,508
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,359 14,080 11,523
Gold Rate in Salem 15,344 14,065 11,834
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,344 14,065 11,508
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,344 14,065 11,508
Gold Rate in Patna 15,349 14,070 11,513

Also Read : Tata Sons Listing Deadline Passed, Now RBI Files Caveat In Bombay HC: What Happens Next

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 16

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices increase on Wednesday?

Gold and silver prices rose due to softer crude oil prices and lower US bond yields. Sentiment was also supported by anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

What was the trading price for October gold futures on MCX?

Gold futures for October delivery on MCX were trading at Rs 1,51,598, up by Rs 789 or 0.52 percent. The contract had an intraday high of Rs 1,52,100.

How much did December silver futures gain on MCX?

December silver futures on MCX gained Rs 2,961 or 1.28 percent, trading at Rs 2,35,079. The contract reached an intraday high of Rs 2,35,988.

What factors influenced the rise in overseas gold futures?

The rise in US gold futures was supported by a decline in crude oil prices, which eased pressure on the US dollar and Treasury yields. Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 16 2026
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