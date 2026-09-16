Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices rose on lower crude, bond yields.

MCX gold and silver futures recorded significant price gains.

Investors awaited Fed policy amidst global geopolitical uncertainties.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, with bullion rates gaining up to 1 per cent as softer crude oil prices and lower US bond yields supported sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery were trading at Rs 1,51,598 around 10:45 am, up Rs 789 or 0.52 per cent. The contract had climbed as much as 1 per cent, or Rs 1,291, to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,52,100. Its intraday low stood at Rs 1,51,450, which was still around 0.5 per cent higher.

Silver recorded stronger gains during the session. December futures rose as much as 1.66 per cent, or Rs 3,870, to reach an intraday high of Rs 2,35,988. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,35,079, higher by Rs 2,961 or 1.28 per cent. The contract had touched an intraday low of Rs 2,34,540, still representing a gain of 1.04 per cent or Rs 2,422.

Analysts said MCX gold opened with a mild gap-up but remained capped by its 50-day exponential moving average. The contract recovered after finding support in the Rs 1,50,700-Rs 1,50,000 zone.

On the upside, immediate resistance for gold is placed at Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,54,700. A decisive break above this range could open the way towards Rs 1,56,300-Rs 1,57,000.

The support levels for gold remain at Rs 1,50,700-Rs 1,50,000, followed by the Rs 1,48,000-Rs 1,47,300 zone.

MCX silver also started the session on a stronger note and traded close to the Rs 2,35,000 level after recovering from the Rs 2,30,000 zone.

Resistance for silver is seen at Rs 2,39,000-Rs 2,40,000, followed by Rs 2,45,000-Rs 2,46,000. On the downside, support is positioned at Rs 2,34,000-Rs 2,33,000 and then at Rs 2,30,000-Rs 2,29,000.

In overseas markets, US gold futures for December delivery gained around 1 per cent to $4,380 per ounce.

The rise in gold was supported by a decline in crude oil prices, which eased pressure on the US dollar and Treasury yields. Investors were also awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, with experts expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

Geopolitical developments continued to influence bullion sentiment. The US-Iran conflict remains unresolved, while reports of Saudi Arabia intercepting a Houthi drone and explosions on Iran's Qeshm Island added to uncertainty in global markets.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 16

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,359

22 Karat- 14,080

18 Karat- 11,523

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,834

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,344

22 Karat- 14,065

18 Karat- 11,508

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities