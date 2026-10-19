Jio IPO 2026: Rs 30,213 Crore Issue Opens October 21; Check Price Band, Lot Size, And Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio Platforms launches Rs 30,213 crore IPO to cut debt.

Company leads digital market, serving 533 million customers.

Records 20.46% PAT margin, valued 33.31x FY26 earnings.

At a Glance

Item Details

Issue Size Rs 30,213 crore (entirely Fresh Issue of 27,00,00,000 equity shares)

Price Band Rs 1,065 – Rs 1,119 per share

Face Value Rs 10 per share

Lot Size 12 shares

Min Investment (Retail) Rs 13,428 (at upper band)

Issue Opens October 21, 2026

Issue Closes October 23, 2026

Listing Date October 28, 2026 (tentative) Exchanges NSE & BSE

Lead Managers Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, UBS Securities India Private Limited, 360 ONE WAM Limited

Company and its Business Operations

Jio Platforms Limited was incorporated on November 15, 2019 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, directly as a public limited company, and is promoted by Reliance Industries Limited, with its corporate office in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is a technology platform offering digital connectivity and digital services, operating through its material subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL).

Offerings span 4G/5G mobility, JioFiber and JioAirFiber fixed broadband, enterprise connectivity, cloud, IoT and AI (JioBrain). RJIL serves 533.3 million customers (284.9 million on 5G), carries ~60 per cent of India's wireless data traffic, and counts Meta and Google among strategic shareholders.

The footprint covers 3,60,537 network towers, over 1.0 million route km of fibre, 1,059 Jio Centres and 6,322 Jio Points. Data traffic grew from 148.5 to 241.4 billion GB between FY24 and FY26 (~27.50 per cent CAGR), with revenue compounding at 15.79 per cent. Industry Outlook India's mobile broadband base expanded from 543.6 million in FY2019 to 1,002.3 million in FY2026 (~9.13 per cent CAGR), yet penetration is only 69.62 per cent.

As per the Analysys Mason Report cited in the RHP, the India digital connectivity TAM (mobile plus fixed broadband) is projected to grow from ~Rs 3.25 trillion in FY2026 to ~Rs 6.13 trillion by FY2031, a ~13.55 per cent CAGR — mobile from Rs 2.9 trillion to Rs 5.2 trillion (~12.39 per cent CAGR) and fixed broadband from Rs 340–350 billion to Rs 920–930 billion (~21.80 per cent CAGR). Globally, ~1.4 billion of ~7.9 billion mobile customers still lack 5G coverage, with a ~US$62 billion 5G capex pool among operators yet to launch.

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Key drivers: industry ARPU rising from Rs 199.5 to Rs 326.4 per month by FY2031, fixed broadband penetration of only 21 per cent with FWA accelerating roll-outs, and Digital India-led enterprise digitalisation.

Objects of the Issue

The issue is an entirely Fresh Issue of 27,00,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 30,213 crore at the upper band; there is no OFS component. Prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings (largely ECBs) availed by the material subsidiary RJIL: Rs 27,500 crore. General corporate purposes: balance of net proceeds after issue expenses, capped at 25 per cent of gross proceeds. Overall purpose: deleveraging to cut net debt and interest costs, alongside the benefits of listing.

SWOT Analysis Strengths

Market leader with 533.3 million customers and ~1.4x the 4G+5G subscribers of the second-largest player. 78.62 per cent share of 5G/UBR-based FWA additions and 61.73 per cent of net fixed broadband additions in Q1 FY27. Strong cash generation: FY26 CFO of Rs 77,556.30 crore, ~2.58x reported PAT. Net leverage reduced from 0.88x in FY24 to 0.36x in FY26 as the capex cycle peaked. Weaknesses RoNW of 9.42 per cent in FY26, less than half of Bharti Airtel's 20.32 per cent, reflecting a heavy equity base. Deferred spectrum payment liabilities of Rs 1,04,513.70 crore sit outside reported borrowings.

Finance costs more than doubled from Rs 4,047.60 crore in FY24 to Rs 8,653.40 crore in FY26. Revenue received in advance from fellow group subsidiaries of Rs 1,12,935.10 crore in FY26 signals high dependence on the Reliance group distribution channel. Opportunities Fixed broadband market expected to nearly triple to Rs 920–930 billion by FY2031 from 21 per cent penetration. Industry ARPU uplift from Rs 199.5 to Rs 326.4 per month by FY2031 offers operating leverage on a built-out network. Enterprise digital services addressable spend of ~Rs 5.12 trillion in India. Global licensing of its indigenous 5G stack, backed by 7,220 patent applications.

Threats Tariff hikes can lift churn; monthly churn already stands at 1.67 per cent for the FY26 exit quarter. Licence fee and spectrum charges absorbed Rs 11,710.40 crore, or ~7.97 per cent of FY26 revenue. Three-player market where a rival's promotional pricing can undercut tariff rationalisation. Contingent liabilities of Rs 1,468.80 crore and evolving TRAI/DoT regulation on tariffs and spectrum. Financial Performance All figures in Rs crore. Margins in per cent. Source: RHP (Restated Consolidated Financials).

(a) Profit & Loss Particulars

FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue from Operations 1,09,558.10 1,28,218.40 1,46,885.30 EBITDA 54,341.40 63,055.40 73,381.60 EBITDA Margin (per cent) 49.60 49.18 49.96 Net Profit 21,423.20 26,109.00 30,049.10 Net Profit Margin (per cent) 19.55 20.36 20.46 EPS (Rs, diluted) 23.93 29.17 33.59 (

b) Balance Sheet Particulars FY24 FY25 FY26 Total Assets 5,39,580.40 5,81,233.80 6,15,594.00 Net Worth 2,77,866.10 3,04,022.40 3,34,013.40 Reserves and Surplus 2,68,927.10 2,95,083.40 3,25,074.40 Total Borrowings 54,348.90 73,060.30 70,781.00

(c) Working Capital & Cash Flow

Particulars FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue 1,09,558.10 1,28,218.40 1,46,885.30 Receivables 2,851.20 2,461.40 2,526.80 CFO 57,661.60 68,155.70 77,556.30 Inventory 119.20 227.40 262.90

Peer Comparison Company Face Value (Rs) Revenue from Operations FY26 (Rs crore) EPS Basic (Rs) EPS Diluted (Rs) NAV per Share (Rs) P/E (x) RoNW (per cent)

Jio Platforms Limited 10 1,46,885.30 33.63 33.59 373.66 33.31x 9.42

Bharti Airtel Limited 5 2,10,972.80 45.96 44.37 244.60 40.71x 20.32

Vodafone Idea Limited 10 44,873.00 3.21 3.21 (3.30) 3.99x NM At 33.31x

FY26 earnings, Jio sits within the listed-peer range of 3.99x–40.71x and over 15 per cent discount to Bharti Airtel, the only meaningful comparable, since Vodafone Idea's single-digit multiple is distorted by Rs 58,607 crore of exceptional gains on a negative net worth. Jio's ~20.46 per cent PAT margin is healthy, but its RoNW of 9.42 per cent trails Airtel's 20.32 per cent, which explains much of the valuation gap. Outlook & Relative Valuation Apply.

At the upper band, Jio Platforms is priced at 33.31x FY26 diluted EPS, an ~18 per cent discount to Bharti Airtel’s 40.71x within a listed-peer range of 3.99x–40.71x, for a business that has compounded PAT at 18.43 per cent over FY24–26. The RoNW gap (9.42 per cent versus Airtel’s 20.32 per cent) is the obvious objection, but we read it largely as a denominator effect of a Rs 3,34,013.40 crore equity base built through the 5G and spectrum cycle, not weak unit economics, given a 20.46 per cent PAT margin.

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With capex past its peak, EBITDA less cash capex has expanded to Rs 42,071.10 crore, and the Rs 27,500 crore fresh-issue prepayment retires ~39 per cent of reported borrowings. The risks we would monitor are Rs 1,04,513.70 crore of deferred spectrum liabilities, tariff-led churn and dependence on the group distribution channel.

The post-issue P/E of 34.29x barely erodes the discount, and a ~Rs 200–220 grey market premium, implying ~18–20 per cent over the upper band, signals firm demand, though it remains an unofficial and volatile indicator. We recommend investors to Apply for listing gains, while keeping expectations measured given the sheer size of the Rs 30,213 crore issue.

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