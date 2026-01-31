Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Planning A Bank Visit In February? Check These 9 Holiday Dates First

Bank branches will remain closed on a handful of state-specific occasions, along with the standard second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With the start of a new calendar year, many customers keep a close eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule to plan their banking activities. After a relatively holiday-heavy January, February 2026 will see fewer disruptions to branch services across the country, although some closures will apply depending on the state.

According to the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, bank branches will remain closed on a handful of state-specific occasions, along with the standard second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Fewer Disruptions Compared To January

January witnessed multiple bank holidays across different states and Union Territories, with the total number of non-working days ranging between 10 and 12 depending on the region. Major observances such as New Year, Makar Sankranti and Republic Day contributed to the higher number of closures.

In contrast, February is expected to be comparatively lighter in terms of holidays. Banking operations will continue as usual on most weekdays, giving customers more flexibility to visit branches without frequent interruptions.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed across the country on Sunday, February 15. Since it falls on a Sunday, it does not add an extra weekday closure.

RBI Guidelines On Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India issues the annual holiday list at the beginning of every year. The calendar outlines state-wise holidays, national holidays and regular weekend closures.

As per RBI norms, "All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays." In addition, all Sundays remain non-working days for bank branches.

The central bank categorises holidays under three broad heads: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. These classifications determine which banking activities are affected on specific dates.

Complete List Of Bank Holidays In February 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 9 days.

While bank branches will be closed on the above dates, digital services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can use online banking platforms, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking apps and ATMs as usual.

Electronic transactions, fund transfers and bill payments will remain functional. However, customers requiring in-person services such as document verification, locker access or cash-related assistance at branches should plan visits in advance.

Date Day State

February

1

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

February

8

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

February

14

 

 Second Saturday All Over India

February

15

 

Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

February

18

 

 Losar Gangtok

February

19

 

 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

February

20

 State Day/Statehood Day Aizawl and Itanagar

February

22

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

February

28

 Fourth Saturday All Over India

Although February 2026 has fewer holidays than January, customers are still advised to check the region-specific calendar before scheduling important banking tasks. Since holiday observances vary across states, especially for regional festivals and state foundation days, verifying the applicable list can prevent last-minute inconvenience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many bank holidays are there in February 2026?

Bank branches will be closed on 9 days in February 2026, including weekends and state-specific holidays.

Are there any national bank holidays in February 2026?

In February 2026, bank holidays are primarily state-specific or fall on weekends. Maha Shivratri, while a national observance, falls on a Sunday, thus not adding an extra weekday closure.

Will digital banking services be affected by bank holidays in February 2026?

No, digital banking services such as online banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to function uninterrupted during bank holidays.

What are the standard bank closures in February 2026?

All Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of February 2026 will be non-working days for bank branches across India.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
