Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Continue To Fall (Jan 31), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Continue To Fall (Jan 31), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on January 31, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 31 2026: Silver prices in India appear to be stabilising after weeks of sharp fluctuations, as global developments start exerting greater influence on the metal. Having surged to record territory earlier this month, the white metal is now moving within a narrower range, signalling a pause in the recent rally.

January proved to be an exceptionally volatile month for silver. Prices surged sharply from the very beginning of the year, driven by heightened global uncertainty, a weakening US dollar and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

By the end of the month, silver had climbed close to historic highs. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), March futures were trading near Rs 3.95 lakh per kilogram, reflecting continued investor participation in the derivatives segment.

However, after the steep rise, momentum has cooled, with prices now moving sideways rather than extending the earlier rally.

What triggered the recent correction?

The pullback in silver prices has been influenced by a combination of global factors.

One key driver has been the strengthening of the US dollar. A firmer dollar typically weighs on precious metals, as it makes them more expensive for buyers using other currencies, thereby reducing international demand.

Silver has also mirrored weakness in gold, given the strong correlation between the two metals. As gold prices corrected from their highs, silver followed suit, amplifying the downward move.

In addition, market sentiment shifted after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. The development introduced fresh uncertainty around the future path of US monetary policy, prompting investors to reassess their positions in bullion.

While the broader outlook for silver remains closely tied to global macro trends, currency movements and safe-haven demand, the metal is currently in a consolidation phase after January’s dramatic run-up.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 31

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Indore 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Salem 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 350 350,000
Silver Rate in Patna 350 350,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices stabilize recently in India?

Silver prices in India are stabilizing as global developments are now influencing the market more. After a period of sharp fluctuations and a recent rally, the metal is moving within a narrower range.

What caused the recent pullback in silver prices?

The pullback was influenced by a strengthening US dollar, which makes silver more expensive for foreign buyers. Silver also mirrored gold's weakness due to their strong correlation, and a shift in market sentiment following a Federal Reserve nomination.

What was the silver price in Delhi on January 31, 2026?

The silver price in Delhi on January 31, 2026, stood at Rs 350 per gram and Rs 350,000 per kilogram.

What is the current trend for silver prices after January's rally?

After January's dramatic run-up, silver prices are currently in a consolidation phase. The momentum has cooled, and prices are moving sideways rather than extending the earlier rally.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes
New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes
India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
World
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Ongoing Gunfight in Kishhtwar, Security Forces in Search of 2–3 Jaish Terrorists
Breaking News: Gangster Ravi Kana Freed Before Custody Order, Banda Jail Under Fire
Breaking News: Confident Group Chairman Dead, Police Investigating Suicide Angle
Breaking News: Health Scare in Telangana School, 32 Children Fall Sick After Eating Mid-Day Meal
Breaking News: Miscreants Open Fire on Retired Air Force Officer Running Restaurant with Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget