Gold Prices Continue To Fall (Jan 31), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India saw a sharp correction on Saturday, surrendering a large portion of the record gains recorded a day earlier. The decline was largely attributed to profit booking and a firmer US dollar after the announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair, which dampened safe-haven demand.

The retreat in bullion prices was driven by a combination of global developments.

The strengthening of the US dollar reduced the attractiveness of gold and other precious metals, as a stronger greenback makes them costlier for overseas buyers. Silver prices also moved lower in tandem, reflecting the strong correlation between the two metals.

Investor sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. The development led markets to factor in the possibility of a more hawkish monetary policy stance, boosting the dollar and prompting investors to lock in gains in non-yielding assets such as gold.

In international markets, gold pulled back sharply from the record high of around $5,626 per ounce touched earlier in the week. The correction followed one of the strongest monthly rallies seen in decades, with traders opting to secure profits at elevated levels.

In New York spot trading, prices consolidated after the steep fall, with analysts describing the move as a natural cooling-off phase after an extended surge. Despite the near-term weakness, underlying fundamentals remain supportive.

Market experts noted that continued central bank purchases and persistent geopolitical tensions are expected to cushion deeper declines. As a result, while short-term volatility may persist, the broader long-term bullish structure for gold remains intact.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 31