Gold Prices Continue To Fall (Jan 31), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 31) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India saw a sharp correction on Saturday, surrendering a large portion of the record gains recorded a day earlier. The decline was largely attributed to profit booking and a firmer US dollar after the announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair, which dampened safe-haven demand.

The retreat in bullion prices was driven by a combination of global developments.

The strengthening of the US dollar reduced the attractiveness of gold and other precious metals, as a stronger greenback makes them costlier for overseas buyers. Silver prices also moved lower in tandem, reflecting the strong correlation between the two metals.

Investor sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. The development led markets to factor in the possibility of a more hawkish monetary policy stance, boosting the dollar and prompting investors to lock in gains in non-yielding assets such as gold.

In international markets, gold pulled back sharply from the record high of around $5,626 per ounce touched earlier in the week. The correction followed one of the strongest monthly rallies seen in decades, with traders opting to secure profits at elevated levels.

In New York spot trading, prices consolidated after the steep fall, with analysts describing the move as a natural cooling-off phase after an extended surge. Despite the near-term weakness, underlying fundamentals remain supportive.

Market experts noted that continued central bank purchases and persistent geopolitical tensions are expected to cushion deeper declines. As a result, while short-term volatility may persist, the broader long-term bullish structure for gold remains intact.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 31

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,073

22 Karat- 14,735

18 Karat- 12,059

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,255

22 Karat- 14,900

18 Karat- 12,800

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,063 14,725 12,049
Gold Rate in Indore 16,063 14,725 12,049
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,073 14,735 12,059
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,255 14,900 12,800
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,073 14,735 12,059
Gold Rate in Salem 16,255 14,900 12,800
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Patna 16,063 14,725 12,049

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices in India fall sharply on Saturday?

Gold prices saw a sharp correction due to profit booking and a firmer US dollar. The announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair dampened safe-haven demand.

What impact did the strengthening US dollar have on gold prices?

A stronger US dollar made gold and other precious metals more expensive for overseas buyers. This reduced their attractiveness and contributed to the price decline.

What was the reason for the cautious investor sentiment mentioned?

Investor sentiment turned cautious after the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. Markets factored in a potentially more hawkish monetary policy.

How did gold perform in international markets recently?

Gold pulled back sharply from a record high after one of the strongest monthly rallies in decades. Traders opted to secure profits at elevated levels.

What factors are expected to support gold prices in the long term?

Continued central bank purchases and persistent geopolitical tensions are expected to cushion deeper declines. The long-term bullish structure for gold remains intact.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
