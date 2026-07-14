Planning A Bank Visit This Week? Branches Closed On These 4 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks close regionally July 16-18 for local observances.

All Indian banks will close July 19 for Sunday.

Verify local bank holiday schedules before visiting any branch.

Planning a trip to your bank this week? Checking the holiday calendar before stepping out could save you an unnecessary visit. Bank branches in parts of India will remain closed on multiple days between July 13 and July 19, 2026, owing to regional observances and the weekly Sunday holiday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will observe four holidays during the week across different cities and regions. However, not every holiday will apply nationwide, with several closures linked to local festivals and observances.

Bank Holidays Between July 13 And July 19

Customers of SBI, HDFC Bank and other public and private sector lenders should check whether a holiday applies to their city before planning branch-related work.

Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Imphal on July 16 for Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela.

On July 17, bank branches in Shillong will be shut to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on July 18 for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

The following day, July 19, is a Sunday and banks across India will remain closed for the regular weekly holiday.

Are Bank Holidays The Same Across India?

No. The RBI's bank holiday calendar includes national, regional and religious observances, meaning the dates on which branches are closed can differ from one state or city to another.

A regional festival, for instance, may result in bank closures in selected cities while branches elsewhere continue to operate normally.

Customers should, therefore, verify the holiday applicable to their location before visiting a branch.

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RBI Bank Holiday Calendar For July 2026

The RBI holiday calendar lists non-working days for banks under categories including the “Negotiable Instruments Act” and “Banks’ Closing of Accounts”.

According to the calendar, the regional bank holidays listed for July 2026 include:

July 16: Banks closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Imphal for Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela.

July 17: Banks closed in Shillong to observe the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18: Banks closed in Gangtok for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22: Banks closed in Agartala for Kharchi Puja.

Saturdays And Sundays Add To July Bank Closures

Apart from regional holidays, banks also observe mandatory closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays, under RBI guidelines.

July 2026 has four Sundays, July 5, 12, 19 and 26, when bank branches will remain closed nationwide.

Banks also remained closed on July 11, the second Saturday of the month, and will be shut on July 25, the fourth Saturday.

Customers who require in-branch assistance should factor these dates into their banking plans.

Online Banking Services To Remain Available

A closed bank branch does not necessarily mean banking transactions have to stop. Digital banking facilities generally remain accessible during bank holidays, allowing customers to carry out a range of financial transactions without visiting a physical branch.

Customers can use UPI and their respective bank's mobile application to make payments or receive money. These services operate round the clock, although temporary disruptions may occur during scheduled maintenance. Banks typically inform customers about planned maintenance.

What Banking Services Can Customers Access?

Customers can also use digital banking channels for fund transfers and other available banking facilities during branch holidays.

Fund transfer requests can be made through NEFT and RTGS facilities. Banking customers may also access services related to demand draft requests and chequebook forms.

Card-related facilities covering credit, debit and ATM cards are also available through relevant banking channels. Other services, including account maintenance requests, setting up standing instructions and locker applications, can also be accessed through the facilities offered by individual banks.

With multiple regional holidays falling between July 13 and July 19, customers planning branch visits should check the RBI calendar as well as the holiday applicability in their city before heading to the bank.

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